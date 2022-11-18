Canos joins Common Goal | Brentford FC

Brentford’s Sergi Canos has joined Common Goal, a social impact movement that will see him donate some of his salary to help high-impact community initiatives.

Common Goal enables professional football players, managers, officials and clubs to use the sport to support charities, with the aim to positively impact 100 million young people by 2030.

Canos has joined the likes of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Roma forward Paulo Dybala, and Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry in pledging 1% of his salary to the Common Goal movement, co-founded in 2017 by Spanish World Cup, European Championship and Champions League Winner , Juan Mata.

The Brentford midfielder said: “I’ve decided to join Common Goal because I’ve been thinking about doing some things for the community for a very long time, but I hadn’t yet got around to doing anything as I didn’t have the strength to make the step to find someone. And then Common Goal came and we’re going to do great things.

“I think we, as a community, as people, as a world, need to keep changing to make the world better. And, on my own, I’m not going to make the world better, but if I join a community that’s doing great, I’m able to contribute my grain of sand.”

Canos is splitting his 1% pledge among three Common Goal organizations – Asociación Alacrán 1997, Fundación Colombianitos, and Football Beyond Borders.

Asociación Alacrán 1997, based in his homeland Spain, creates a safe space for young people in Madrid who face social and economic challenges. By using football as a tool, the organization fosters personal development among participants.

Fundación Colombianitos uses football to educate young people in Colombia about decision-making, life skills and conflict resolution. Their programs focus on gender equity, environmental sustainability, coexistence and peace, and leadership among other topics.

Football Beyond Borders works with young people from underserved communities in London. Through long-term support, they enable those who are passionate about football but disengaged at school to improve their academics.

Former Manchester United midfielder Mata added: “I’m happy to see a young leader from the Premier League and a fellow Spaniard join the movement and become part of a joint mission to enable football to unleash its authentic potential.

“Momentum continues to grow and we are looking forward to welcoming more new members to Common Goal in the near future, and hope that Sergi’s genuine commitment to Empowering communities will inspire even more Brentford teammates and Premier League players to join the movement.”