Canopy Studios to receive $10,000 from National Endowment Grant | Arts & Culture

Since 2002, Canopy Studios has offered classes in aerial skills, performance arts, movement and trapeze for children and adults. Earlier this month, the nonprofit was approved to receive a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), one of the 262 Challenge America Awards announced for 2023.

This grant will support Canopy’s Outreach Program, which aims to serve a wider Athens audience. The organization offers Scholarships to support students’ involvement, regardless of their age, socioeconomic status or ability. According to their website, the studio awarded more than 174 scholarships in 2022, totaling more than $35,000.

“It’s going to really benefit our Athens community because it will allow us to serve more students with disabilities,” Ann Woodruff, executive director of Canopy Studios, said. “Having a variety of people, creating and moving and learning together all at the same time, benefits everybody and provides a well-rounded, enriching experience.”

With proof of an Individualized Education Program or simple documentation from a third party organization confirming a disability and a need for support, students can apply for a Canopy Studios scholarship. Applications open five times a year.

“There’s just a huge amount of reward that I get watching [the children] learning skills and becoming more confident or just learning to have fun,” Debra Atwood, senior instructor of Trapeze fabrics and silks at Canopy, said. “It fills my soul to be there and work with them… It’s the same watching all people become confident when they can do something or overcome a fear or past issues.”

The NEA Awards Grants to many performing arts organizations Nationwide every year as an independent federal agency. A panel of experts and individuals in the arts review countless organizations to be considered for awards.

Canopy Studios aims to provide their services to all people in a welcoming environment. Atwood also offers classes to a group known as the B-52s, for older students who still want to learn aerial skills and other performing arts.

“It’s a class that empowers people to say, ‘You don’t have to be 20 to do this.’ I’ve got people in there who are in their 70s. And so just to see that spark happening in other people is very encouraging.” Atwood said. “And that’s also been really encouraging, just to have that community and that friendship.”