Cannon Street Arts Center hosts Indie Grants short film screening Sunday

South Carolina film production organization Indie Grants is having a free screening Nov. 13 of the program’s recently created short films at the Cannon Street Arts Center.

The screening includes five short films by South Carolina Filmmakers that span across cinematic genres and styles.

“Over the ten years we’ve been doing Indie Grants, the Films have gotten better and better to the point now where we have a standard and Reputation for filmmaking at the international level,” said Brad Jayne, Indie Grants producer. “This is great for the state’s homegrown filmmaking community, and the Films we’re showing on Nov. 13 represent that with a great mix of genres and approaches.”

Included in the lineup is TALK BLACKa film that was a finalist in the 2022 HBO Shorts Award.

Also included in the dynamic roster of short film projects are The Manager Positiona mystery; Day Pass, a commentary on addiction; The Obscure Charm of Loss, a dark Comedy about coping with death; and The Wages of Sin, a Comedy shot in black and white.

