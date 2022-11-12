Cannon Street Arts Center hosts Indie Grants short film screening Sunday

South Carolina film production organization Indie Grants is having a free screening Nov. 13 of the program’s recently created short films at the Cannon Street Arts Center.

The screening includes five short films by South Carolina Filmmakers that span across cinematic genres and styles.

“Over the ten years we’ve been doing Indie Grants, the Films have gotten better and better to the point now where we have a standard and Reputation for filmmaking at the international level,” said Brad Jayne, Indie Grants producer. “This is great for the state’s homegrown filmmaking community, and the Films we’re showing on Nov. 13 represent that with a great mix of genres and approaches.”

Included in the lineup is TALK BLACKa film that was a finalist in the 2022 HBO Shorts Award.

Also included in the dynamic roster of short film projects are The Manager Positiona mystery; Day Pass, a commentary on addiction; The Obscure Charm of Loss, a dark Comedy about coping with death; and The Wages of Sin, a Comedy shot in black and white.

“TALK BLACK has had a great run already, including national finalist for the 2022 HBO Short Film Award, and will be on HBO and HBO Max in the next couple of months,” Jayne said. “The Manager Position has also been in a bunch of festivals, including HollyShort’s at LA’s Mann’s Chinese Theater. While the others are just now starting this process, so this is a great chance for local audiences to see them.”

Indie Grants has produced numerous projects shown at prestigious film festivals such as Sundance, Tribeca, Palm Springs and more.

“No other state in this country has a program like this,” Jayne said. “It’s proven to be a powerful way to show off the production community we have here in South Carolina.”

Matt Storm, director of the South Carolina Film Commission added, “This screening will really celebrate that. These are inspired stories made by our state’s Talented filmmakers, and this is a great opportunity to see them.”

The screening begins at 6 pm and will be followed immediately by a Q&A with the filmmakers and a reception.

The screening is free, but you can reserve your spot here.