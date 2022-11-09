Cannon Falls volleyball team has grown into a state title contender – Post Bulletin

CANNON FALLS — The “growth year” that Cannon Falls volleyball Coach Melissa Huseth has referenced?

It’s seen her Bombers “grow” right into the No. 2 seed in this week’s Class AA state tournament.

Not bad for a group that some gave little chance to make it to state for the second time in as many years and just the second time ever.

Once the Bombers graduated all-everything setter Jaci Winchell a year ago, as well as imposing front-row player Halle Hustad, among others, Cannon Falls figured to be a much less potent version of its 2021 self.

But thanks to the growth of one player in particular, here it is again, set to play in the first round of the state tournament, taking on unseeded Pipestone Area at 3 pm Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

“We had a really strong team last year and we expected to make the state tournament,” Huseth said. “This year, a lot of people didn’t expect it so it’s made everything all the sweeter. But these girls have worked so hard to reach this.”

Cannon Falls’ Falon Hepola (10) passes the ball during the Section 1AA Championship volleyball match against Caledonia on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist/Post Bulletin

That “one” person who’s made such a difference is Falon Hepola. The freshman setter is not the Bombers’ best player, at least not yet. That distinction certainly belongs to bouncy 6-foot-2 junior All-State middle hitter Madison Burr.

But Hepola has filled a void that seemed impossible to fill once Winchell — last year’s Post Bulletin All-Area Player of the Year — graduated last spring.

While Hepola is not yet Winchell, she’s certainly playing like a young version of her.

She comes into the state quarterfinals having delivered an astronomical 1,045 assists set assists this season. En route, Hepola has given the Bombers not just stability at arguably the most important position on a volleyball team, but true star power all over again.

“Any time you bring in a new setter, especially after you’ve just graduated an All-State senior at that position, it’s not easy,” Huseth said. “When you bring in a new setter, it’s like bringing in a new quarterback for a football team. They have to build a relationship with their hitters and see what they like to swing at. Those relationships are very big.

“We knew that Falon was a good athlete, with quickness and the overall drive to do it. But what surprised me was how quickly she did it. She just has a lot of court sense.”

With Hepola quarterbacking this crew, heavy hitter Burr (Cannon Falls single-season record 415 kills) taking full advantage of the abilities of quick-study Hepola, and the Bombers getting plenty of help from a batch of others, they have rolled to a section title all over again.

The help includes Kyra Schoenfelder leading the team in digs with 540, Elle Lind leading in blocks (129) and Karen Winchell leading in ace serves (31).

The Bombers enter the state tournament 26-7, having won eight of their last nine matches, including 3-2 over Class AAA state entrant Kasson-Mantorville, and fresh off an overwhelming 3-1 win over a sizzling Caledonia team in the Section 1AA Championship match.

Cannon Falls has been everything that 17th-year Coach Huseth had hoped it would be, and more.

“When I said that it was going to be a growth year, I meant that it wouldn’t be a rebuilding year,” Huseth said. “It would be a year of a lot of learning, of trusting one another. But our defense has been fantastic. (In Saturday’s Section 1AA final) we had a lot of people in double digits in digs and we are trusting each other in the back court. We’ve also been working all season on blocking and that has really helped our back-row defense. We are slowing the ball down enough (with the blocks) so that our defense can be in the right position to get it back.

“We have the right mix of kids right now and our program is strong.”

And this team is strong, all over again. It’s put the Bombers in exactly the place they’d hoped to get back to, the state tournament.

Now it’s time to enjoy every minute of it, just like last year, when they did it for the first time.

“The state tournament, what a great atmosphere,” Huseth said. “It’s such a privilege to be there. But these girls, they’ve earned it.”