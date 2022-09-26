Canis Pulsus – Vol. 21: 2022-23 NBA Season Predictions

We’re back! Pre-season is just around the corner and before we get a real-time look at what each of the 30 NBA teams have been cooking this offseason, Canis Hoopus wants to hear from you all.

Welcome to Canis Pulsus Vol. 21!

For those of you who have been ignoring this series (for good reason, no offense taken) — Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be celebrating our 34th consecutive Championship this year. So now it is your time to be the NBA media. From the Wolves record, to predictions on the rest of the league, to hot takes, we want to hear from you.

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your vote as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain Anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who voted Luka Garza as MVP of the league. Once the polls close, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be submitted to Adam Silver.

Canis Pulsus Vol. 21 – 2023 Season Prediction

Vote link: https://forms.gle/aoupunZ7tfGrtpLe7



*Voting ends Friday, 9/30*

What record do you think the Timberwolves will finish the season with? Where will the Wolves finish in the regular season? The MVP of the Timberwolves will be… The best defender on the Timberwolves will be… The best locker room guy on the Timberwolves will be… The player on the Timberwolves who will Impress the most is… Now that season is about to begin, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are… My hottest Timberwolves season take/prediction is… The Most Valuable Player will be… The Defensive Player of the Year will be… The Rookie of the Year will be… The Sixth Man of the Year will be… The Most Improved Player will be… The Coach of the Year will be… The Eastern Conference winners will be… The Western Conference winners will be… The NBA Champions will be… The NBA’s next Turmoil team will be… The NBA’s next turnaround team will be… My hottest NBA season take/prediction is…

