Canes unleash goal-scoring deluge against Oilers

After a disappointing last two games, the Carolina Hurricanes came out with a statement 7-2 win Thursday night at PNC Arena over the Edmonton Oilers.

It was a night where everything and everyone seemed to be clicking and guys started to finally get rewarded.

No line was more evident of that than the Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook and Jesper Fast line, who all scored a goal on top of their normal possession dominance. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, the Staal line outscored the Oilers 19-8 at even-strength.

With each member of the Canes most stable line scoring, the Canes ain’t losing. It’s that simple

The line was the only one that wasn’t split up by head Coach Rod Brind’Amour coming into tonight’s game, and his belief in them paid dividends.

One of the lines that was changed was the top line which saw Andrei Svechnikov get the bump up.

Svechnikov continued his dominance over Edmonton picking up yet another hat trick, giving him six goals in just two games against the Oilers. He’s the first Hurricanes since Jeff Skinner in 2015 to have two regular season hat tricks.

Bumped up onto the top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, he showed every bit of his scoring tool belt. Strong wrist shot, physicality to get to the net, smooth skating. It was all on display against Edmonton.

It was also an extremely fun showing from Pyotr Kochetkov.

The young Russian was called up as an emergency recall with Frederik Andersen dealing with an injury and he kept his team in the game early. He turned aside a penalty shot, a Breakaway and went toe to toe with some of the game’s top Offensive Talent in just his third ever regular season game and first of this season.

He continues to look more and more like the goaltender of the future and Canes fans should be excited about him.

It was a definite moment of relief for a club that has had its fair share of struggles to start the season because nothing soothes the nerves like goals.

The only issues that arose from the game was that Teuvo Teravainen left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury. After the game, Brind’Amour said that Teravainen thought he tweaked something and the team was playing it cautiously and that they’ll know more tomorrow.

The Canes will go back on the road for their next two games, starting with a stop in Colorado to face the Stanley Cup Champion Avalanche for the first time this season.