Canes In The Pros: NFL Super Wildcard
The NFL Playoffs are in full force, and former Miami Hurricanes players played major factors in which teams moved on or went home.
Here’s how the Pro Canes fared in the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend.
Mike Jackson
Mike Jackson had a crucial pass deflection to prevent a touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Jackson put the cherry on top of his 2022 breakout campaign, posting five tackles and a pass breakup.
Jackson recorded 75 tackles, 12 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 17 starts this season. He’s set to be a free agent this offseason and has earned himself a role in the league.
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips’ second NFL season came to an end last weekend, but he was all over the field in a wire-to-wire matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.
Miami’s former first-round pick had seven quarterback pressures in the loss, to add to three QB hits, two TFLs, half a sack, and nine tackles.
Phillips ended his second season with 42 solo tackles and nine sacks.
“Crazy to think that I’ve played more games in the NFL (including preseason) than in my entire college career,” Phillips said on Twitter. “Feels like I’m just warming up!”
KJ Osborn
KJ Osborn made the first playoff appearance of his career and made impact plays for the Minnesota Vikings.
Osborn had a nine-yard touchdown reception late in the first half to put the Minnesota Vikings within three points of the New York Giants. The Vikings could not close the deficit, and Osborn’s second year in the league ended.
Osborn had 60 receptions this season for 650 yards and five touchdowns. They played 17 games for the second consecutive season.
Rayshawn Jenkins
Rayshawn Jenkins was a major factor in putting the Jacksonville Jaguars back in the Playoffs for the first time since 2017. Jenkins registered seven tackles and a pass deflection in a win over the Chargers.
The Jaguars Survive and will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.
Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell was unable to reach the 100 sacks milestone following Baltimore’s Wildcard loss to Cincinnati. Campbell registered two total tackles to close out his 15th year in the NFL.
Campbell is weighing out his options when it comes to retirement. The 36-year-old isn’t sure if he’s ready to walk away from football yet.
“There’s a chance I could be back here again next year; I just have to go through my process,” he said.
Two Pro Canes face off on the Hardwood
Legendary Miami point guards Charlie Moore and Angel Rodriguez faced off in the BNXT League in Belgium.
Moore posted a game-high 27 points while adding four rebounds and three assists in a win for Belfius Mons-Hainaut. Rodriguez had a team-high 24 points for Liege Basket.