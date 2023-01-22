Candidates for Attleboro Mayor leaning toward buying former Locust Valley Golf Course | Local News

Soon after taking office, the next Mayor of Attleboro will be faced with deciding whether the city should purchase the idle 120-acre Locust Valley Golf Course.

So far, all four candidates to replace former Mayor Paul Heroux say they are leaning toward buying the site off Locust Street near Wamsutta Middle School from owner David Bourque.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button