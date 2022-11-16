Candace Parker Sends Clear Message About Her Basketball Future

Candace Parker Chicago Sky

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 31: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky celebrates a basket against the Connecticut Sun during the second half in Game Two of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Wintrust Arena on August 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Fresh off a two-year stint with the Chicago Sky that saw her win her second WNBA title in 2021, Candace Parker is a free agent heading into 2023. But will she continue her playing career, or take a (possibly permanent) break from the game?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button