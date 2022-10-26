Candace Parker or Doris Burke? NBA Twitter Draws Mixed Reactions to TNT’s Latest Addition

There was a new voice in the commentary booth, Candace Parker joined Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller. Naturally, NBA Twitter had its say.

Today, there was a refreshing change of voice from the commentary booth. Candace Parker graced us with her first stint in commentating on an NBA game.

And the first reactions were good. A lot of people immediately liked the dynamic she gave to Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller.

And it wasn’t just a regular game, the Suns and the Warriors were chipping at each other all night long. The third quarter saw 7 technical fouls and one ejection.

Candace was quite good at covering the intricacies of the game and NBA Twitter surely appreciated it.

Candace Parker receives heaps of praise from Twitter

Of course, NBA Twitter had to share its views. Parker has been very delightful. And according to some, she has been better than Reggie Miller too.

Yes, it is quite refreshing to see another female commentator. Aside from Doris Burke.

The Doris Burke supporters are few but they are fighting!

Speaking of Doris Burke, of course, there are her fans who think Candace is just not good enough.

The Doris Burke fan camp is all about her!

While the instance is just the first for Candace, we think she is doing a good job. And time will tell whether TNT will bring her back or not.

