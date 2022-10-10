Canandaigua Fire Department may finally hit Staffing goal

The Canandaigua Fire Department could have 18 career firefighters on staff for 2023.

A study of fire service in Canandaigua in 2018 recommended the hiring of more paid firefighters.

Taxpayers in the town and city of Canandaigua would see an impact on their tax bill next year.

CANANDAIGUA – It’s taken some time, but next year the Canandaigua Fire Department may have the recommended number of career firefighters on the roster; as outlined in a study of the fire service four years ago.

It took some back and forth between officials from the city and town of Canandaigua, but they have reached a tentative three-year service agreement that will include funding to hire three new firefighters at some point next year.

Having 18 career firefighters on the job means the fire department will have four on-duty firefighters, 24/7, which the Center for Public Safety Management recommends is the optimal number for rapid response times and safety.

Both municipalities provide funding for the fire department, as city firefighters also provide protection in the town. The city covers a large part of the northern and western ends of town. The Cheshire Fire Department covers the south portion of town.

The current agreement expires Dec. 31.

The city will continue to cover a large portion of the town and the increasing call volume that’s been occurring, according to City Manager John Goodwin.

“We always knew we would be able to come to terms,” ​​Goodwin said. “The town and city have a long history of working together for the benefit of Canandaigua. This is another example where we were able to make it work for everybody.”

The town would pay $900,000 in 2023, $975,000 in 2024 and $1.1 million in 2025. The fire department’s budget would be a little over $3 million for next year, according to Goodwin.

Town Residents in the fire protection district would see a tax increase, according to Town Manager Doug Finch.

That equates to a 91-cent tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value, up from 78 cents. The owner of a $300,000 home in the town would pay an additional $38.57, taking the fire tax bill up to $273, Finch said.

“There should be plenty of fire coverage to make sure that everybody is taken care of as efficiently and expeditiously as possible,” Finch said.

The town is in the middle of its budget cycle for next year.

A public hearing on the proposed $14.8 million spending plan for 2023, which includes about $1.2 million in capital projects, is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17. The Town Board may adopt the budget that evening.

The city operates on a slightly different budget development timetable. The city’s proposed budget for 2023 is expected to be released Nov. 1, so the fire impact on taxpayers is not immediately known.

Salaries and benefits are expensive, but the agreement with the town will help offset those increases, Goodwin said.

“We’re looking through every little penny to make sure that we can have the tightest budget we can,” Goodwin said. “That’s what we do every year.”

The 2018 fire study was done for a reason and with the intent of acting on those recommendations, Goodwin said.

“We’re doing that,” Goodwin said. “That study always said that this is going to be a big lift and it’s going to take years to get there. We’ve taken those years and we’re going to achieve that goal in 2023.”