Canal Winchester’s Frey ready to chase lofty goals

If his two tournament wins and overall solid play this summer were not enough to convince Nolan Frey that he could have a memorable senior season for the Canal Winchester boys golf team, his first holes of high school play might have done the trick.

“I shanked my first drive,” Frey said of his opening shot on No. 14 at Turnberry during the Pickerington Central Invitational on Aug. 4. “It was the first tournament of my senior year and I was nervous and I hooked my drive right into the Weeds (to the left of the fairway) … but I came back and made birdie the next hole.

“I kind of expected to make bogey or worse on the first hole just to get my nerves out of the way for the whole round.”

