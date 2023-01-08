Canadiens’ Jonathan Drouin still looking for his first goal

It looked like he had scored the game-winner Saturday night against the St. Louis Blues, but Josh Anderson ended up getting credit for the goal. Photo by Eric Bolte / USA TODAY Sports

Article content Jonathan Drouin came oh-so-close to scoring his first goal of the season in the Canadiens’ 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues Saturday night at the Bell Centre.

Article content With the score tied 4-4, Drouin backhanded a shot that got past Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and was slowly sliding across the goal line when Josh Anderson made sure it got to the back of the net, whacking it in at the 11:30 mark of the third period.

Article content The goal was originally credited to Drouin with public-address announcer Michel Lacroix announcing it was the first goal of the season for No. 27. But later, the NHL changed the goal, giving it to Anderson. It was Anderson’s 11th goal of the season and his team-leading fourth game-winner, while Drouin is still looking for his first goal after playing 24 games. “At that time of the game, or any time of the game, you want to make sure it goes in,” Anderson said after practice Sunday in Brossard when asked about the goal.

Article content “We talked about it when we got back to the bench and I told (Drouin): ‘I believe it’s yours’ and then I heard them announce it,” Anderson added. “I was congratulating him on the bench… I know how big that would have been for him. He’s been playing really well and he’s been consistent and he’s been feeling it. I’m sure they’re going to come his way really soon.” Drouin hasn’t scored a goal since Jan. 1, 2022, during a 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Florida. Drouin only played seven more games after that last season before suffering an injury to his right wrist that required surgery. They finished the season with 6-14-20 totals in 34 games. This season, Drouin missed 13 games between Nov. 15 and Dec. 12 with an upper-body injury. He has 0-8-8 totals in 24 games.

Article content “It’s going to be in your head because, at the end of the day, you want to try to help your teammates win,” Anderson said about Drouin still looking for his first goal. “He’s a point producer and I think that lately he’s been shooting the puck a lot more and getting those Grade A scoring chances. They’re going to come his way pretty soon here. He’s just got to keep working. “We still didn’t really know (who was credited with the goal) until 5-10 minutes after the game when we were just hanging out together,” Anderson added. “They came up to me, they shook it off. They didn’t care. He knows that he’s been playing really well.” Anderson and Drouin aren’t just teammates, they’re also very close friends. Two summers ago, Anderson spent a month living with Drouin and his girlfriend before the start of training camp while looking for a new place of his own.

Article content “I think he’s always the same person,” Anderson said when asked what makes Drouin a good friend. “When the struggle’s there you don’t really see it from him in the locker room. He kind of reminds me of Cole (Caufield) a little bit. He’s always happy, upbeat and very talkative, too. He understands the game. He’s been in this league for a long time. He treats everybody with respect and likes to have fun as well. He hasn’t changed one bit from the day I met him until now. He’s just got to keep going.” This is the final season of Drouin’s six-year, US$33-million contract and almost certainly his last with the Canadiens. If GM Kent Hughes can’t move Drouin before the March 3 trade deadline, the 27-year-old forward will become an unrestricted free agent during the summer. Things have not worked out the way Drouin — and Canadiens fans — had hoped after former GM Marc Bergevin acquired him from the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 15, 2017 in exchange for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

Article content In 287 games with the Canadiens, Drouin has 46-119-165 totals and is minus-71. Anderson was asked what Canadiens fans might be surprised to know about Drouin. “He gives back to the community,” Anderson said. “He’s always there for the fans and signing autographs and taking the time to treat people the way he wants to be treated. Just a really good guy off the ice. If people knew Dru the way we do in this Locker room they’d be thrilled and happy he’s a Montreal Canadien because all he wants to do is win as well.” [email protected] twitter.com/StuCowan1 Canadiens finally get into the win column on Josh Anderson’s late tie-breaking goal In the Habs Room: Joel Armia is unlikely Offensive star with 2 goals

