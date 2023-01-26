Canadiens Heineman Scores End-To-End Goal

Montreal Canadiens prospect Emil Heineman is continuing to get on the scoresheet of late, scoring a beautiful end-to-end goal for Leksands today in the SHL.

The Habs prospect has caught fire as of late, after a very slow start to the season.

Coming back from a thumb injury that kept him out until mid-November, it wasn’t an easy return for Heineman. In his first nine games, the 6’2 194lbs Winger only managed two goals and looked to be a step behind the play.

But, as he got back into the flow of things, his game began to turn around for the better. In the month of January, Emil Heineman has gotten more effective by using his rare combination of speed and size to make more space for himself on the ice and get to the high-danger areas with greater ease.

In Thursday’s game between Leksand and HV 71, Heineman jumped on a Loose Puck and went coast-to-coast, beating both defensemen with his speed, before sliding a Puck past HV 71’s goaltender for the gorgeous goal.

His performance today saw him increase his Offensive output to two goals and four assists for six points in eight games for Leksands so far in the month of January.

Take a look at the goal below:

Backarna frös fast. Then Passade Heineman scored his fifth goal of the season 🏎💨 🎥 C More pic.twitter.com/SvM48TCLlX — Blåvita Krigare ★ (@BlavitaKrigare) January 26, 2023

The 21-year-old was acquired by the Montreal Canadiens in the February 14 trade with the Calgary Flames, which saw Veteran Tyler Toffoli head over to Alberta in return for Heineman, a 2022 1st round pick (Philip the Butcher), a 2023 5th round pick and forward Tyler Pitlick. He was a prospect that was identified by executive vice-president Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes as being a player of intrigue, due in large part to his combination of skating, size and shooting ability.