Canadiens Cole Caufield Has Five 2-Goal Games: Can He Hit 40?

Caufield Wasted no time hitting the scoresheet. In fact, Caufield was an offensive force for the Habs by scoring two goals during the first two periods. Last season, it took him 31 games to score his two goals.

After one game on the season, he was 30 games ahead of last season’s pace. It was also Caufield’s first two-goal game of the season.

Game Two: Habs Beat Blues 7-4

Just over two weeks later, Caufield recorded his second multi-goal game of the season as the Canadiens beat the St. Louis Blues by a score of 7-4 on October 29. Those goals pushed Caufield to a three-game, five-point streak. At that point in the season, Caufield had put up seven goals and three assists in nine games.

Game Three: Habs Beat Flyers 5-4

On November 19, Caufield notched his third multiple-goal game when he scored two goals in his team’s 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. In fact, the Canadiens would not have had any chance at all in the game except for Caufield’s clutch score late in the game with only 1.9 seconds left on the clock.

That comeback goal sent the game into overtime where the Habs won in a shootout. The 21-year-old Caufield registered an assist as well as two goals, which matched his career-high three points. Until those two goals, they had been on a two-game pointless drought.

Game Four: Habs Lose to Ducks 5-2

On December 15, Caufield had his fourth multiple-goal game of the season. However, for the first time when he scored more than a single goal, his Canadiens lost the game 5-2 to the Anaheim Ducks. Caufield got his team on the board with a power-play goal during the third period. His second goal was scored only a couple of minutes later. It tied the game 2-2.