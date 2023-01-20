Canadiens’ Cole Caufield focuses on next goal, not contract

“It’s going to happen when it happens,” Habs Sharpshooter says about the new deal. “There’s no real rush to get there.” Photo by John Mahoney / Montreal Gazette

The Canadians' Cole Caufield was impressed by the bobblehead of him that the first 5,000 fans at the Bell Center for Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets received.

"They did me pretty good," Caufield said after the Canadiens practiced Friday at the Bell Sports Complex in Brossard. "I thought I looked better there than in real life. It was cool."

Caufield didn't score in Tuesday's game as the Canadiens beat the Rangers 4-1. He also didn't score in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre. But Caufield still ranked 11th in the NHL through Thursday's games with 26 goals and is on pace to finish the season with 46 goals heading into Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Center (7 p.m., CBC, SNE, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). Caufield's mother, Kelly, got an early look at her son's bobblehead on Jan. 2 in Nashville when the Canadiens gave her one during the mothers' trip organized by the team. Jan. 2 was also Caufield's 22nd birthday.

The bobbleheads have become a hot item. "I think my dad took too many home (after Tuesday's game)," Caufield said with a chuckle. "Honestly, you should have seen him leaving the rink. It was funny." Caufield said he doesn't pay attention to where he ranks among NHL goal-scorers and hasn't set a goal for how many goals he wants to finish the season with. "I just try and care about the next one," he said. "That's really all I look forward to. I try to stay away from the stats and stuff and just focus on the next game, the next shift, stuff like that."

But the more goals Caufield scores this season, the bigger his new contract with the Canadians will likely be. He can become a restricted free agent this summer and negotiations with the Canadians on a new contract have started. "You try not to (think about the contract), but you really can't get away from it," Caufield said. "It's everywhere… you hear it a lot. For me, it's just trying to stay away from it. It's going to happen when it happens. I love being here. I love this team and this group of guys. Just take it one step at a time but, for sure, it's in the back of my mind." Captain Nick Suzuki is in the first season of his eight-year, US$63-million contract with an annual salary-cap hit of $7.857 million. Caufield and his agent, Pat Brisson, will probably be looking for something in that range — if not more — from Canadiens GM Kent Hughes, who used to be a player agent. It was former GM Marc Bergevin who negotiated Suzuki's contract.

When asked if he was more interested in term or annual value on a contract, Caufield said: "Honestly, I don't really see it like that. It's probably just the best fit for me. My agent and the guys behind the scenes kind of take care of those things. I'm not too worried about the logistics of things. … It's going to happen when it happens. There's no real rush to get there. "It's not really me doing the talking, doing the business," Caufield added. "It's those guys. It's crazy, it's a cool business to be a part of. But I try to stay away from those things. Let them handle it."

When asked if he had asked Suzuki for any advice on contract negotiations, Caufield said: "Not really." Caufield then added with a laugh: "He says he just wants me to do it." There was a push from Canadiens fans to get Caufield voted into the NHL All-Star Game on Feb. 4 in Florida so he could join Suzuki. That didn't happen with the Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak being the two skaters voted in by fans for the Atlantic Division team. Caufield said he wasn't disappointed. "The two guys that got picked, if you look at those guys you're like: Yeah, they deserve it," Caufield said. "It was cool to have all that support, it's cool to be recognized like that. But there's no shame in those two guys going over me."

When asked if he had already selected a beach where he will spend the all-star break, Caufield smiled and said: "Yeah, I have. We'll let you know, though." When GM Kent Hughes met with the media on Wednesday he said it was a priority for him to get Caufield re-signed and keep him with the Canadiens for the long term. "I am happy here," Caufield said. "I do love it. I love the city, the fans, the team. It's all good. I think it's a perfect fit. It will happen when it happens, but just trying to stay in the moment."

