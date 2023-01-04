Canadian powers to win over Crowder

Jan. 4—It was a game of shifting momentum.

Canadian Hosted Crowder in his first action back on the Hardwood in 2023 on Tuesday, where the Lady Cougars overcame an early double-digit deficit to take a 59-46 win over the Demonettes.

Crowder got things started early, using an opening triple from Maci Nooner. Canadian answered with a score, but the Demonettes rattled off a scoring barrage with buckets from Lexi Lizik, Peyton Smith, Nooner, and Elaina Monroe on the way to a 15-5 lead after the opening quarter.

But in the second quarter, the Lady Cougars punched right back. Emery Arnold nabbed the quarter’s opening bucket, later followed by Dalaina Watson with a driving score and Dasie Graham in transition after a steal.

A three-point basket from Watson and free throws from Katelyn Woodruff tied up the game, with Watson hitting a score the next trip down the floor to give Canadian the lead as they rocketed out to a 22-18 score at the half.

Tammanie Anzlovar and Watson nabbed five quick points for the Lady Cougars followed by free throws from Arnold to get Canadian moving offensively once again at the start of the second half.

A technical foul on Canadian resulted in free throws for Crowder, with Smith taking the shots. Lizik later added a cleanup bucket from the block, with points from Monroe and Smith following as the Demonettes looked to chip away at the deficit.

But the Lady Cougars responded in kind, taking a 42-34 lead heading into the game’s final period.

It was a fight to the finish, but it’d be Canadian powering themselves to the win.

Woodruff led the Lady Cougars with 14 points, followed by Arnold and Watson with 13 points each, Ava Moreno with eight points, and Graham, Anzlovar, and Sydney Gray with four points each.

Monroe led Crowder with 14 points, followed by Smith with 13 points, Nooner with nine points, Lizik with eight points, Addison Womack with three points, and Maylea Bailey with a free throw.

Next up for Canadian and Crowder, both teams will travel to take on the competition at the Weleetka Tournament beginning on Thursday. The Lady Cougars will open against Mason at 12:40 pm, while the Demonettes will face host Weleetka at 3:20 pm

