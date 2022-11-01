Canadian international Eustaquio scores 2nd Champions League goal in Porto win

Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio scored as Porto defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Champions League play Tuesday to finish atop Group B.

Brazilian Winger Galeno beat Atletico defender Stefan Savic to the ball down the left flank, headed towards the penalty box and sent in a low cross that an onrushing Eustaquio hammered into the corner of the net before being chopped down in a tackle.

When Stephen Eustáquio first committed to Canada, I thought there was no way he’d be able to play for Portugal anyways. Now, I’m not so sure. Another Champions League goal for the Leamington, ON native pic.twitter.com/F9aytFpriN —@MichaelSingh94

The 24th-minute Strike was the second career Champions League goal for the 25-year-old Eustaquio, expected to be one of the main cogs in the Canadian midfield at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Canadian has three goals and three assists in 26 appearances for the men’s national team.

Eustaquio’s effort served as Porto’s 1,000th goal at the club’s stadium, Estádio do Dragão.

Porto lost its first two Champions League matches this season and wasn’t expected to advance from a group in which Atletico Madrid was the heavy favorite.

But on Tuesday, it was Atletico lamenting a last-place finish and Porto celebrating the group win.