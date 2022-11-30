Canada vs Morocco: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The African Nation just needs a point to get through to the last 16 for the first time since 1986

Morocco hopes to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup when they take on Canada on Thursday. The African nation is level on points with Croatia in the top two of the group, but Belgium sits one point behind them.

Canada, meanwhile, are looking to avoid finishing their World Cup campaign with three straight defeats, having already gone down to Belgium and Croatia.

Canada vs Morocco latest odds

Canada are the underdogs to get the win in this match at odds of 5/2 (3.50) with bet365.

Morocco are the favorites to pick up three points at odds of 11/10 (2.10) while the draw is priced at 12/5 (3.40).

Canada vs Morocco first goal scorer odds

Morocco duo Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri are joint-favorites to open the scoring at 11/2 (6.50) while compatriot Abderrazak Hamdallah is available at 6/1 (7.00).

Canadian star Jonathan David is also priced at 6/1 (7.00) to break the deadlock in his side’s favor while Cyle Larin is 7/1 (8.00).

Canada vs Morocco preview

Morocco are in excellent form heading into the Vital fixture.

They are now nine games without defeat, having won six and drawn three in that time.

Furthermore, they have kept clean sheets in both of their World Cup matches so far, having drawn with Croatia and beaten Belgium.

They are hoping to reach the last 16 for the first time since 1986 and a draw is enough to ensure they go through.

Canada, meanwhile, are looking to avoid a third straight loss and ensure they leave Qatar with at least one point.

Canada vs Morocco tips and predictions

Canada were beaten 4-1 by Croatia last time out while Morocco put two past Belgium so the African Nation is expected to find a way through their opponents given the importance of this game. Backing Morocco to score more than 1.5 goals at odds of 6/5 (2.20) looks an appealing bet, then.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

