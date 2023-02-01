Canada Soccer announces Squad for the Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship

Canada Soccer have announced a 23-player squad for a men’s U-17 pre-tournament camp in Guatemala ahead of the 2023 Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship. The pre-tournament camp will lead straight into the competition which also takes place in Guatemala, with Canada’s opening match on 11 February in Antigua at the Estadio Pensativo against group opponents Trinidad and Tobago.

Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados and USA are in Group F from which three nations will advance to the Round of 16 knockout phase on 18-19 February. After their opening match on Saturday 11 February, Canada will face Barbados on Monday 13 February and then the USA on Wednesday 15 February, with all three group matches in Antigua. Beyond the Round of 16, the Quarter-Finals are 21-22 February, the Semi-Finals are Friday 24 February, and the Concacaf Final is Sunday 26 February at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

The Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship will qualify four nations to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Peru 2023 in November. Players in both competitions are all born in 2006 or later, with each Concacaf Nation selecting 23 players for the Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship in February.

As part of the program’s preparations and player assessments leading into the 2023 Concacaf Men’s Under-17 Championship, Canada Soccer delivered three NEX-PRO integration Camps featuring 75 players across the professional academies with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Toronto FC and CF Montréal. Canada Soccer then Hosted a pair of best-on-best national Camps featuring players from Clubs based in Canada and abroad, with notably a pair of youth international matches against Costa Rica and Mexico in mid December. Canada has also added a pre-tournament youth international match against Guatemala in early February.

Canada Soccer’s Men’s EXCEL Program channels our nation’s exceptional players into the best soccer environments. The Canada Soccer Pathway works in collaboration with our provincial and territorial partners as well as the professional clubs and academies. For Canada’s elite players, the program emphasizes player development on the pathway to representing Canada’s Men’s National Team in international soccer.

CANADA SOCCER’S MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM PROGRAM

Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Team are three-time Concacaf champions, previously winning the 1985 Concacaf Championship, 2000 Concacaf Gold Cup, and 2021-22 Concacaf Qualifiers. Canada most recently qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar and have previously featured at the 1976 and 1984 Olympic Games, the 1986 FIFA World Cup, and the 2001 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Canada Soccer’s Men’s National Youth Teams have won two Concacaf titles: both the 1986 and 1996 Concacaf Men’s Youth Championships. Canada has qualified for 15 FIFA men’s youth tournaments: eight editions of the FIFA U-20 World Cup and seven editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Canada most recently qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019, which was the last FIFA men’s youth competition before the global pandemic.

CANADA

GK- Nathaniel Abraham | CAN / Toronto FC Academy

GK- Alexander O’Brien | CAN / Toronto FC Academy

CB- Richard Chukwu | CAN / Toronto FC Academy

CB- Victor Fung | CAN / Inter Miami FC Academy

CB- Étienne Godin | CAN / Académie CF Montréal

CB- Simon Guardiero | CAN / Sigma FC

CB- Chimere Omeze | CAN / Toronto FC Academy

CB- Lazar Stefanovic | CAN / Toronto FC Academy

FB- Gaël de Montigny | CAN / Académie CF Montréal

FB- Aidan Fong | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

FB- Theo Rigopoulos | CAN / Toronto FC Academy

M- Jeevan Badwal | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

M- Alessandro Biello | CAN / Académie CF Montréal

M- Ruben de Sá | POR / Vitória SC

M- Andrei Dumitru | CAN / Toronto FC Academy

M- Matteo Landicho-Correia | CAN / Toronto FC Academy

M- Liam MacKenzie | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

M- Antoine N’Diaye | CAN / Académie CF Montréal

F- Ibrahim Higazy | ESP / Rayo Vallecano

F- Antoni Klukowski | POL / Legia Warsaw

F- Lucas Ozimec | CAN / Toronto FC Academy

F- Erik Pop | GER / Karlsruher FC

F- Kyler Vojvodic | CAN / Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy

CANADA AZ

Abraham, Nathaniel | 2007 | Toronto, ON, CAN | Vaughan SC Azzurri

Badwal, Jeevan | 2006 | Surrey, BC, CAN | Surrey FC

Biello, Alessandro | 2006 | Montréal, QC, CAN | CS St-Léonard

Chukwu, Richard | 2008 | Toronto, ON, CAN | Bradford Eagles S

de Montigny, Gaël | 2006 | Montréal, QC, CAN | CS Mascouche

de Sá, Ruben | 2006 | Toronto, ON, CAN | Sporting FC Toronto Academy

Dumitru, Andrei | 2006 | Mississauga, ON, CAN | Mississauga Prostars FC

Fong, Aidan | 2006 | Vancouver, BC, CAN | Killarney YSA

Fung, Victor | 2007 | Caracas, VEN & Weston, FL, USA | Escuela Campo Alegre

Godin, Étienne | 2006 | Montréal, QC, CAN | S Mont-Royal Outremont

Guardiero, Simon | 2006 | Guelph, ON, CAN | Guelph SC

Higazy, Ibrahim | 2006 | Ottawa & Toronto, ON, CAN, London, ENG & Madrid, ESP | Futuro Soccer Academy

Klukowski, Antoni | 2007 | Warsaw, POL & Palma Mallorca, ESP | Escola Varovia

Landicho-Correia, Matteo | 2006 | Windsor, ON, CAN | Windsor SC

MacKenzie, Liam | 2007 | Comox, BC, CAN | Comox Valley United SC

N’Diaye, Antoine | 2006 | Longueuil, QC, CAN | CS Longueuil

O’Brien, Alexander | 2006 | Toronto, ON, CAN | North Toronto SC

Omeze, Chimere | 2006 | Toronto, ON, CAN | Brampton East SC

Ozimec, Lucas | 2006 | Oakville, ON, CAN | Oakville SC

Pop, Erik | 2006 | Mississauga, ON, CAN | Mississauga Prostars FC

Rigopoulos, Theo | 2006 | London, ON, CAN | London Norwest

Stefanovic, Lazar | 2006 | Oakville, ON, CAN | Oakville SC

Vojvodic, Kyler | 2006 | Port Coquitlam, BC, CAN | Port Coquitlam Eurorite SA