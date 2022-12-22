Can YouTube Sensation Rick Shiels Beat Rickie Fowler?

YouTube Sensation and Golf Monthly top 50 Coach Rick Shiels took on PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler at Medalist Golf Club in Florida – his home course – in the latest of Shiels’ 10 shot challenges.

The challenge was to see if he could beat Fowler by starting at 10-under par while the American started at level par in a straight-up stroke play match up over 18 holes around the stunning, private Floridian course.

