Can you practice on the golf course before a round?

Is it allowed to sneak a few holes in before teeing it up in an event? Our Rules of Golf expert Steve Carroll has the answer

What if you don’t want to restrict your warm-up to just a few shots on the range? What if your favorite way to tune up for a competition is to get the feel of the course with a few holes first?

Is there anything in the Rules of Golf that stands in your way? Well, it depends on what you’re playing and even how many holes your golf club can boast. Let’s get stuck in…

Is it allowed to practice on the golf course before a round? What the rules say

The format makes a massive difference to the answer to this question. So let’s start with match play. You can practice on the golf course before a round or even between rounds of a match play competition. Don’t you believe me? Check out Rule 5.2a for yourself. It’s all there in black and white.

What about stroke play? For most of you, it’s going to be a no. Rule 5.2b says that on the day of a competition, a player “must not practice on the course before a round”.

There are some caveats to that – most of them you already know if you rack your brains hard enough. You can practice putting or Chipping on or near your first teeing area, you can hit shots on any practice area and – wait for this one – you can practice “on or near the putting green of the hole just completed” even if you will play that hole again on the same day.

There is a Local Rule (Model Local Rule I-1) that can limit and prohibit these in either form of play, so make sure to look at the notice board before making any assumptions.

And you really need to know where you stand. If you mess it up, a two-shot penalty is applied to the first hole under Rule 5.2. Do it again and it’s disqualification.

But there’s more. You can also practice on the course once you’ve completed play of your final round for that day. A clarification reveals that means when you “won’t play any more holes that day as part of the competition”.

What about if your club has two courses? Are you allowed to practice on the other one before taking competitive action?

Another clarification to Rule 5.2 says ‘course’ means the holes being used for “any rounds of the competition to be played on that day”.

So, if you’re playing an event on one course, you could play on the other course earlier on the same day – “even if both courses are situated on the same property with no boundaries between the two”.

This clarification goes even deeper, with permission even extending to the same course if, for example, an event was only being held on the front nine. In that case, you’d be able to play the back nine earlier on the same day.

So there you have it. What you can do during a round, or when play is stopped, is covered in depth by another Rule (5.5) and you can find out more right here.

Have a question for our Rules of Golf expert?

Despite the simplification of the Rules of Golf, there are still some that leave us scratching our heads. And as I’ve passed the R&A’s Level 3 rules exam with distinction, I’ll try to help by featuring the best in this column.

You can read all of Steve’s Rules of Golf explained columns here.



