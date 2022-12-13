Can You Hand In A Scorecard For Nine Holes Of Golf?

Under the World Handicap System (WHS), more players are entering counting scores played outside competition – known as General Play scores.

As long as you pre-register – either signing in on a computer or app, or notifying the professional or secretary that you are intending to enter a General Play score before you hit your first tee shot – you can put a scorecard in to count for Handicap calculation purposes.

