Can You Dig It? West Michigan Pro Volleyball’s “Name the Team” Contest Now Underway

January 31, 2023 – Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) – Grand Rapids News Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids’ major-league Women’s sports team needs a name, and fans from near and far are invited to submit their suggestions through West Michigan Pro Volleyball’s “Name the Team” contest that began today and runs through Friday, Feb. 10.





By visiting wmprovolleyball.com, fans can submit up to three names for the Pro Volleyball Federation franchise, along with any reasons why they’d be a perfect fit for West Michigan’s newest team. Fans are free to suggest a name beginning with “Grand Rapids,” “West Michigan,” or any other appropriate geographic moniker. As part of the entry form, they can also sign up for the team’s email list and to receive information about tickets and sponsorships when it’s available.

The first person to submit the name that is eventually chosen will win a grand prize package that includes two season tickets for the Inaugural 2024 campaign, recognition at the home opener at Van Andel Arena, a volleyball signed by the Inaugural team, the opportunity to meet the team, and an assortment of team merchandise.

All subsequent entrants who also suggest the winning name will receive two tickets to and recognition at the 2024 home opener, a team-autographed item, and two team t-shirts.

The winning name will be selected by ownership and executives from West Michigan Pro Volleyball and announced in the coming months.

“We are looking for a team name that proudly reflects the unique attributes of Grand Rapids and West Michigan and that captures the excitement of Women’s professional volleyball,” said Scott Gorsline, executive vice president – family investments for DP Fox. “We look forward to considering all the creative suggestions that fans come up with.”

Announced on Dec. 5, 2022 as the first team in the Pro Volleyball Federation, West Michigan Pro Volleyball will make its debut at Van Andel Arena in February 2024. The franchise is operated by DP Fox Sports & Entertainment and owned by Dan DeVos, who is also co- owner and CEO of the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Pro Volleyball Federation is the premier Women’s professional volleyball league in North America with world-class players and coaches, including some of America’s Greatest volleyball players. Pro Volleyball Federation games will be played at a major-league level in pro Arenas with elite Athletes who, for the first time, have an opportunity to make a real living wage and play at the highest level without leaving the country. Founding partners of the league include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Super Bowl Champion Trent Dilfer.

