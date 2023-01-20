Not to be self-pitying, but these are hard times to be a professional critic. With the advent of social media, anyone who imagines themselves a critic (which is to say, everyone) now has a platform for expressing their views. Posts on sites like Yelp or Reddit can have more impact than columns by trained journalists at Legacy media organizations. Woe be to us critics.

And now comes AI. With simple prompts, increasingly popular programs like ChatGPT can generate remarkably sophisticated essays, and do so in a matter of seconds. In recent weeks, artificial intelligence has thrown a scare into academia, with professors struggling to determine whether student work is genuine or drawn from the ether by machine learning. The rapid development of AI has academics wondering if there is even a future for the college essay.

Perhaps foolishly, I thought I’d throw down the Gauntlet and see how ChatGPT fares as an architecture critic. Being generous, I fed it the Architectural equivalent of a hanging curve — a singular local icon that tends to draw strong opinions.

My prompt: “Write an Architectural review of the Perot Museum with an emphasis on its relationship to its urban context.”

A rendering generated by the AI ​​program DALL-E shows its take on the Perot Museum and the Dallas skyline. (DALL-E / DALL-E)

Here’s how it responded, with my annotations in brackets:

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas, designed by Thom Mayne and Morphosis Architects, is a striking example of contemporary architectural design. [True, but not exactly a scintillating start, in terms of style.] The building’s bold geometric forms and use of varied materials, including exposed steel and glass, give it a dynamic, sculptural presence in the urban landscape. [True, as far as it goes.]

One of the most notable features of the museum is its relationship to its urban context. [Notable is a rather anodyne way of putting it. Another way is that this relationship is notably deficient.] The building is situated on a prominent corner lot [True] and its main entrance faces a major thoroughfare, making it highly visible to passing traffic. [This is factually inaccurate; the main entry faces an internal court, not the street, and is obscured from the street in several directions.] This location also allows for easy access to public transportation. [Debatable. The closest DART rail stop is a bit of a hike, but that’s more the fault of the city than the museum.]

The museum’s design incorporates a number of sustainable features, such as a green roof and a system for capturing and reusing rainwater. [True.] These elements not only reduce the building’s environmental impact, [Marginally] but also serve to connect the museum to its surroundings and highlight its commitment to environmental education. [Also true, though the museum misplacing and then forgetting to install its climate change exhibit when it opened in 2012 makes you wonder about the nature of that commitment, given the institution’s funding by fossil fuels — an important critical consideration.]

Additionally, the building’s exterior features a number of outdoor spaces, including terraces and a rooftop garden, that encourage visitors to engage with the surrounding urban environment. [This is misleading. The rooftop garden is inaccessible to the public, so it doesn’t encourage visitors to engage with anything. More to the point, the terraces that visitors can access are shielded from the street.]

Overall, the Perot Museum’s design effectively balances the demands of the institution with the need to integrate into the urban context. [Just the opposite: It privileges its own formal extravagance over the greater demands of the city.] Its bold and innovative architectural design, sustainable features, and connection to the surrounding environment make it a valuable addition to the city of Dallas.

Despite my qualms, there is no denying this is an impressive demonstration of the power of machine learning. Yet we have clearly not yet arrived at a “singularity” for Architectural criticism, that moment when machine intelligence surpasses human capacities. (Phew.) As the poet TS Eliot wrote, “a critic must have a very highly developed sense of fact,” and by that measure alone, the many errors here doom ChatGPT.

A rendering generated by the AI ​​program DALL-E of the Perot Museum crossed with Dallas City Hall. (DALL-E / DALL-E)

To my critical mind, the Perot’s most significant flaw is that it turns its back on the city around it, offering a cold concrete shoulder to the adjacent Arts District. Our computer-generated review suggests just the opposite. Not good.

The late Ada Louise Huxtable, Dean of American Architectural critics, titled a 1976 collection of her columns Kicked a Building Lately?, the implication being that Criticism requires physical experience of the subject matter. But visiting a building in person isn’t possible if the critic isn’t a person at all.

Because an AI program can’t “be there,” it ends up, like a Lazy college freshman, culling what material it can find floating around the internet and regurgitating it in a Generic format. This explains why our story reads more like a promotional brochure for the museum and its architecture than it does a serious examination of the building’s virtues and deficiencies.

Not surprisingly, public relations has become one of the chief applications of AI writing programs.

While some (especially in Dallas) may prefer boosterism to genuine criticism, serving up the former is not the job of news publications. Indeed, one of the critic’s essential tasks is to cut through spin, to provide readers with unvarnished, informed opinion, and to do so with a bit of panache. “Give me some straight talk. Give me a little humor. Give me something real. Above all, give me an argument,” wrote Dwight Garner, the exemplary book critic for The New York Times, in a 2012 defense of criticism. Or, as my childhood soccer Coach was prone to yell from the sideline, “Have an idea out there!”

What, if anything, is AI good for when it comes to criticism? I let ChatGPT come to its own defense, and it responded to the question with several potential benefits. The ability to process enormous amounts of data “could lead to a more quantitative approach to Architectural criticism.” More problematic: the computer’s “objectivity” might “lead to a reduction in the influence of personal opinions and biases on Architectural criticism.” Of course we all want to be objective (however loaded a term that is, and especially when judging abstract arts), but who wants Criticism without personal opinion?

At least our AI critic acknowledges, for the moment, the limits of its abilities. “AI can be a useful tool, but it can’t replace the human experience and knowledge, the context, and the cultural background that a human critic brings to the table.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself. And that’s what has me worried.