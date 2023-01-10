Can Vanderbilt Women’s basketball salvage season with just eight players?

Vanderbilt Women’s basketball Coach Shea Ralph announced Sunday that freshman center Amauri Williams had been dismissed from the team. Along with three season-ending injuries suffered before the Commodores’ first game, Vanderbilt is left with just eight available players for the remainder of the season.

In January 2021, Vanderbilt opted out of the remainder of the season altogether due to COVID-19 opt-outs and injuries. At that point, the Commodores were starting down a six-week span with just seven players available, one of whom was limited after returning from a torn ACL suffered the previous season. After the opt-out, then-coach Stephanie White was fired after several players entered the transfer portal.

There have been no indications that this year’s Vanderbilt team would shut down the season, and the Commodores currently have more players available than they did at the same point in the 2021 season. But it’s also an uncommon situation for a team to be forced to play the entirety of the SEC season with just eight players.

