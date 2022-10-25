Can the Portland Trail Blazers be the surprise of the NBA season? They are off to their best start since 1999

The Portland Trail Blazers started the 2022 NBA season with low expectations.

Although top star Damian Lillard remained with the team, CJ McCollum was traded last February, with all signs pointing to this year being a difficult year.

However, no team should ever be underestimated. The Blazers have started the season on fire, winning all four of their games to sit atop the NBA standings.

The wins have been impressive too, as they’ve come against the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.

Lillard, a true All-Star

As expected, Lillard is leading the way for the Blazers. They scored 41 points against the Suns and Lakers and is averaging 33.2 points per game so far.

With McCollum now out of the picture, two players have stepped up to help the star guard.

The big surprise is Anfernee Simons, who is in his fifth season with the Blazers and is now starting to come into his own. The shooting guard is already averaging 19.8 points.

The other is Jeremy Grant. Acquired in the offseason, much was expected from the forward and so far he hasn’t disappointed, averaging 17 points per game, 4 rebounds and a 50 percent three-point percentage.

In addition, center Jusuf Nurkic has dominated in the lane with 11.8 points per game and 12.2 rebounds.

It’s still too early to say which team will be the surprise of the season, but the Blazers are off to a great start.

They haven’t won all four of their opening games since 1999, but hopes are now high Portland.