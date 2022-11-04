Can the Philadelphia Eagles run the table?

Jalen Hurts Photo : Getty Images

The Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. With 10 weeks left, though, it seems impossible that the Eagles could remain undefeated through the rest of the year. Then you look at their upcoming schedule.

@HOU, WAS, @IND, GB, TEN, @NYG, @CHI, @DAL, NO, and NYG

I mean, just look at this. Even Worse (for Cowboys and Giants fans that is), almost all of Philly’s toughest games will be in Philadelphia. The Titans, Packers, Saints, and the final Giants game will all be at Lincoln Financial Field. I’m not saying the Cowboys and Giants aren’t tough, but the Titans arguably match up best against the Eagles of anyone on this list, the Saints have shown improvement as of late, and the Packers, as poor as they’ve looked , still have Aaron Rodgers. Furthermore, the Eagles only have to play one of these teams coming off a bye: the Chicago Bears. As surprisingly solid the Bears have been this year, they aren’t going to beat the Eagles though. Sure, they added Chase Claypool, but the Eagles’ biggest strength is their secondary. They also lost their best defensive player in Roquan Smith, so…yeah.

“Any given Sunday” is the saying, right? So, could the Eagles lose one of these games? Absolutely. I’m not saying they will undoubtedly go undefeated in the regular season. Rather, I’m shocked that the Eagles might have the opportunity to do so.

Let’s look at each Matchup individually:

Houston Texans – I don’t think I need to delve into this at all. Philly outclasses the Texans in every manner. Should be an easy win.

Washington Commanders – Inconsistent quarterback play from Washington will be their downfall. The Commanders are near the top of the league in pressure rate (4th place, at 26 percent). However, the Eagles’ offensive line has played out of their minds in recent weeks. The Commanders are also a pretty mediocre run defense, and the last time these two teams played in Washington, Philadelphia held them to eight points (only six of which were allowed by the defense), all of which came in garbage time.

Indianapolis Colts – Sam Ehlinger. That’s all that must be said. Jonathan Taylor is also dealing with a nagging injury if that helps the argument at all.

Green Bay – This team is best when Rodgers looks good. The Philadelphia secondary has been devastating this year, and with the inconsistencies running the ball from Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, Rodgers will probably have to throw a lot. Not a good matchup.

Tennessee Titans – Potentially the best opportunity for any team to beat the Eagles. A heavy dose of Derrick Henry will go right into the teeth of the weakest part of the Eagles’ defense. Defensively, the Titans are also pretty solid against the run allowing only 4.2 yards per carry (seventh in the NFL).

New York Giants – The Giants are best when they control the clock. They are third in the NFL in time of possession this year. The Eagles are first. The lack of explosiveness on offense for the Giants will be their downfall. They should’ve made a move at receiver.

Chicago Bears – I already touched up on this. Well Roquan Smith will be a problem. Chase Claypool doesn’t help much given the strength of Philly’s secondary. Their best chance to create explosive Offensive plays will likely come from Oddball usage of their gadget receivers like Claypool and Velus Jones Jr.

Dallas Cowboys – Even with Cooper Rush, the Cowboys weren’t blown out of the water by the Eagles in Week 6. That said, most of Dallas’ offense came in the second half after the Eagles had already built a comfortable lead. If they hadn’t taken their foot off the pedal, who knows what the final score would’ve looked like.

New Orleans Saints – They just lost Michael Thomas for the season, but should be at full strength otherwise. They’ve improved dramatically on the offensive end in recent weeks, coinciding with the resurgence of Alvin Kamara. Still, I don’t trust Andy Dalton to outplay Jalen Hurts.

New York Giants – see above

I’m not ready to say the Eagles will certainly go undefeated, but I can’t help but fantasize about the possibility. I don’t think they’re the best team in the league and thus, if they meet the Bills, Chiefs, or even the 49ers in the playoffs, I wouldn’t be shocked if they pull a 2007 Patriots. That said, an undefeated regular season isn’t just out of the question, it’s looking more and more possible by the day. Regardless of their playoff results, this would be the first 17-0 record in NFL history, and I for one, hope we get to witness it.