Can the PGA Tour and LIV Golf co-exist? Adam Scott Wonders why not

Adam Scott is wondering what all the fuss is about. He’s heard the comments that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods believe that Greg Norman needs to be removed as commissioner of LIV Golf for there to be any chance at peace with the PGA Tour. They heard about Sergio Garcia’s comments wondering why the same isn’t being said of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Scott put forth the idea that perhaps the two Tours can co-exist.

“I guess they’re speaking for the PGA Tour somewhat these days it seems,” Scott said of McIlroy and Woods prior to the Australian Open, where he finished second on Sunday. “But I don’t know what coming together is. I don’t know, is someone making that up? Like, is that a possibility? I don’t know. I really am not involved at that level at all, and it seems like all speculation to me.

Adam Scott doesn’t see why LIV Golf and the PGA Tour can’t just continue on. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP

“I genuinely feel like LIV should get on with what they’re doing and the PGA Tour should get on with what they’re doing and it will all sort out. Whether that’s together or not, I have no clue. But I don’t necessarily think that it has to be together or not together for the good of the game. I think the good of the game will prevail, but it’s a big shake-up and we’re not used to that. And that’s where I think it’s at at the moment.”

Scott raised a good point. What would some sort of agreement mean? Neither McIlroy nor Woods has answered that question. Nor has anyone from LIV Golf.

Woods would only say that “it starts with leadership on their side,” and that Norman has to be out of the picture. He also said the litigation between the two sides needs to cease, although in theory, that would happen via the start of talc

As for the notion that Norman would be ousted, it would not solve the overall issue. There would still need to be considerable compromise on both sides to make it work.

LIV Golf might need to play fewer events. The PGA Tour might need to allow its players to participate. LIV might need to share some revenue. The PGA Tour might need to work with some sponsors to make it all fit.

All of that is just throwing out ideas. And none of it appears close to happening.