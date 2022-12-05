Can the PGA Tour and LIV Golf co-exist? Adam Scott Wonders why not

Adam Scott is wondering what all the fuss is about. He’s heard the comments that Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods believe that Greg Norman needs to be removed as commissioner of LIV Golf for there to be any chance at peace with the PGA Tour. They heard about Sergio Garcia’s comments wondering why the same isn’t being said of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Scott put forth the idea that perhaps the two Tours can co-exist.

“I guess they’re speaking for the PGA Tour somewhat these days it seems,” Scott said of McIlroy and Woods prior to the Australian Open, where he finished second on Sunday. “But I don’t know what coming together is. I don’t know, is someone making that up? Like, is that a possibility? I don’t know. I really am not involved at that level at all, and it seems like all speculation to me.

