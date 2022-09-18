Can the Celtics handle the pressure of being NBA title favorites?

For much of the current era of the Boston Celtics, the team has been on the rise, slowly rebuilding from its last era of contention under Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to elevate prized draft picks Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart to return to a level of play capable of hanging the long-awaited 18th banner.

Now, after coming within two wins of an NBA title in the 2022 NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics have to adjust to a new reality. No longer the scrappy team is on the rise, Boston will have a big, fat target on its back every time it takes the floor against any team in the league save the Dubs.

Are the players ready to transition from Hunter to the hunted?

The host of the “Locked On Celtics” podcast John Karalis does his best to answer that question on a recent episode; take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what he has to say.

