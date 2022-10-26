Can the Broncos’ Russell Wilson actually start against the Jaguars in NFL Week 8 in London?

As they prepare to cross the Atlantic for Week 8′s game, the Broncos will be bolstered by the fact that their QB is back in the mix and ready to go. The question now is, ‘Can they get the win?’

Broncos’ Russell Wilson set to return in London vs Jaguars in Week 8

When they head to London, England for their game against the Jaguars in Week 8 of the NFL’s regular season, the Broncos will debut a new uniform combination. Yet, that’s not the only news coming out of Denver’s camp and certainly not the best. Indeed, according to reports, Russell Wilson will be front and center for the unveiling. Having sat out Denver’s Week 7 loss to the Jets as he fought to recover from a hamstring injury, the under-fire star spoke about his fitness on Wednesday saying, he’s “ready to rock” for Week 8. Incidentally, Wilson was officially limited at practice at the start of the week. To that end, he was asked if he could take the field here at now, to which he responded, “I feel great.”

Questions: Could you play right now without any limitations? Russell Wilson: “I feel great. I’ll be ready to rock.” — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 26, 2022

The Broncos’ faith & Russell Wilson’s workout is on a plane

It was earlier this week, when Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson was “trending toward” playing against Jacksonville. Adding further wait to the idea, Hackett added on Wednesday that Wilson did “quite a bit” during the first day of preparation for the weekend’s game. Interestingly, Wilson also added further details when he explained that he actually spent time exercising and stretching during the flight to England. Wilson explained that during the eight-hour flight, he spent the majority of the time performing knee-ups in the aisle of the plane, while his teammates slept.

Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London. Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 26, 2022

At this point, the Broncos will be crossing fingers AND toes that they can hold firm for the entirety of Sunday’s clash. In truth, the Super Bowl Champion has not had the best start to his time in Denver. Further compounding that fact, there have been a slew of injuries including one to his throwing shoulder, which even required an injection earlier this year. On the occasions that Wilson has managed to stay healthy enough to play, he has not managed to perform well enough, to prevent the Broncos from falling to a 2-5 record. With all that said, Wilson’s return is good news for the Broncos, but whether or not he can finally start to come good for the team, remains to be seen.