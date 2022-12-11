Can the Bears find a No. 1 receiver in the upcoming NFL draft?

The Bears attempted to put a dent in their receiver problem by trading a second-round pick for Chase Claypool near the trade deadline. But, it looks like the front office will need to address the position again in the draft.

What does the receiver class look like for the 2023 NFL draft?

“You think about how spoiled we’ve been in the last two years. Ja’Marr Chase, and Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith,” NFL draft Analyst Dane Brugler said on Unfiltered. “Last year we had six receivers in the top 25. This class isn’t quite on that level as the last two years, but there are some pretty Talented guys. Especially if the Bears are in a trade-back situation. I don’ t think any of these receivers are gonna go top 10, or even top 15.”

Two early names Brugler mentioned for the draft are Quentin Johnston – the 6-foot-4, 4.40 40-speed receiver out of TCU – and Jordan Addison – the Pitt transfer who’s recorded nearly 1,000 yards with USC this season.

But, for the Bears, it will come down to draft day. As of this writing, the Bears have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Do they desire to keep it? Or, could they trade down to acquire more draft assets?

Trading down is a lucrative gig. For example, the 49ers gave three-first round picks to move up to the No. 3 spots in the 2021 NFL draft for Trey Lance.

So, could the Bears trade down, and still address the wide receiver position?

According to Brugler, they can. They mentioned Rashee Rice (SMU), Cedric Tillman (Tennessee) and Zay Flowers (Boston College) as viable options at wide receiver after day one of the draft.

Brugler also made the valuable point that most top receivers in the league were not first-day draft picks. Stefon Diggs (fifth round), AJ Brown (second round) and Devante Adams (second round) – for example – were all taken after the first round.

“I think if they wait to address wide receivers, they can still find some really valuable weapons,” Brugler said.

