Can Seminoles slow down Wake Forest’s offense, Sam Hartman?

Florida State head Coach Mike Norvell compared Wake Forest’s offense to another unique scheme that requires defenses to extensively prepare for it.

The triple option.

Dubbed as the “slow mesh,” Wake Forest’s offense features a delayed run-pass option look that can be difficult to defend.

The slow mesh is similar to a typical RPO in that the quarterback reads the defense post-snap before choosing whether to hand it off to the running back or drop back to pass. But it’s different in that the quarterback usually keeps the ball at the running back’s belly for an additional couple of seconds before making his decision.

Norvell and the No. 23 Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC) know they will need to be prepared before hosting the No. 22 Demon Deacons (3-1, 0-1) in Doak Campbell Stadium at 3:30 pm Saturday (TV: ABC).

FSU QB Jordan Travis talks previous injury:Quarterback Jordan Travis thought the injury vs. Louisville was pretty bad

Wake Forest Coach Dave Clawson:Florida State says it can host a game as Hurricane Ian looms. Wake Forest Coach is less sure

Hurricane Ian:Hurricane Ian could impact the Seminoles’ upcoming home game vs. Wake Forest

So FSU has been emulating the slow mesh with its scout-team offense throughout practice this week.

“You try to get as much of it simulated as possible. But until you really understand the speed of it in the game, it’s tough to replicate,” Norvell said. “But our guys are doing a good job of trying to give our defense the best look possible.”

The deceptive play requires all 11 defenders to be disciplined. Any of them could be exploited if they prematurely guess whether the quarterback will pass or hand it off and react incorrectly.

Having to defend such an unpredictable play is only part of the challenge. Add in talented players like quarterback Sam Hartman and wide receiver AT Perry, and Wake Forest has quite the vaunted offense overall.

Hartman Ranks No. 9 nationally in passing efficiency (183.7). The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Perry set the single-season program record with 15 receiving touchdowns in 2021. He continues to lead his team in receiving this season with 273 yards on 16 catches and two scores.

“Wake is going to play as fast of a game as we have played,” Norvell said. “We are going to have to be on point with our communication. We are going to have to make sure we are playing with great Fundamentals and with Relentless pursuit.

“What they do is challenging. They are going to put a lot of guys in conflict and responsibility. But you’ve got to trust each other to do your job. And when you get a chance to make a play, we’ve got to go make the plays.”

The Demon Deacons unquestionably should give the Seminole defense their biggest challenge to date. Below are three reasons why FSU could slow down Hartman and Co. enough to come out with the win.

More from FSU vs. Boston College:Four reasons why the Seminoles went from 0-4 to 4-0

Florida State’s defense limits explosive plays

Last season, no offense totaled more yards (484) against the Seminoles than the Demon Deacons.

Hartman led Wake Forest to a 35-14 win over FSU with his 259 yards on 22-of-31 passing for two touchdowns with an interception. His favorite target, Perry, recorded more receiving yards (155 on seven catches and a touchdown) than any other player that has faced the Seminoles under Norvell.

FSU also surrendered its third-most rushing yards (225 on 58 carries and two scores) on the season.

This time, though, the Seminoles seem to be much better equipped to mitigate any damage. They like to keep everything in front of them and rarely give up big plays. And unless it’s Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, they usually tackle players in space well.

For the first time since the 2017 season, FSU is on pace to finish in the top 50 in pass-efficiency defense. The Seminoles are currently No. 48 in that metric. They lead the ACC and come in at No. 16 overall in passing yards allowed (165.8 per game).

FSU also Ranks No. 8 in yards per completion allowed (9.34), No. 18 in yards per attempt allowed (5.77) and is tied for third in plays of 30-plus yards allowed (four).

Louisville receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has the most receiving yards against FSU this season with only 61 on three catches. Through four games last season, seven different players had more than 61 receiving yards against the Seminoles. They surrendered 17 all season.

“We have a talented group in the defensive backfield,” said Norvell on why his defense has improved in those areas. “Those guys are embracing the challenge. We have played quite a few players back there. But it all works together.

“The pass rush, working to impact the quarterback and trying to force the ball to get out Quicker than maybe what they intend for it to be.

“And then guys being in position and being able to Rally up and make tackles when the ball is caught. And guys are defending the vertical shots.”

More on Wake Forest: Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman brings experience and comfort

FSU cornerback Omarion “Duke” Cooper returning to form

Omarion “Duke” Cooper battling an injury since preseason camp didn’t keep FSU’s secondary from performing well.

So imagine what the Seminoles could accomplish if Cooper, who entered the season widely considered as their top cornerback, permanently returned to form.

Cooper certainly looked like himself again when he intercepted Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec in FSU’s 44-14 win last Saturday. Jurkovec threw behind heralded wide receiver Zay Flowers, who tipped the ball to a diving Cooper.

Flowers, one of the best receivers in the ACC, finished with a season-low 45 yards on seven catches. Cooper yielded just 13 yards on two catches from Flowers – and nothing from any other receiver he defended – across his 18 coverage snaps against the Eagles.

The Seminoles will need Cooper to play to his potential against Perry. They burned FSU cornerbacks Jarrian Jones (two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown) and Jarvis Brownlee (two receptions for 59 yards) when matched up with them in coverage last season.

“I think he’s more of himself,” said Seminole defensive coordinator Adam Fuller of Cooper. “He had his best week of practice last week, and on the third play of the game, he was at the right place, at the right time and he made the play.

“So I think he’s back to form. It’s important because we are going to need it this week, for him to play at a really high level. I have no doubt that Duke has all the confidence in the world.

“And it has been earned because of how he has gone about preparing. He has a high standard for himself, and we need to pick a week out of him.”

More FSU football:Variety of weapons opening up offense for Seminoles

Could FSU play keep away?

Maybe FSU’s best defense could be its offense.

The Seminoles have the makings of a team that could keep the ball away from Wake Forest, executing a ball-control style well. FSU Ranks No. 14 in the country in third-down conversion percentage (50.9%) and No. 26 in average time of possession (32:20).

But this game also could be an explosive shootout. The Seminoles now have the offense to put up points. They come in at No. 13 in rushing offense (226.8 yards per game), and quarterback Jordan Travis Ranks No. 20 in passing efficiency (169.1).

Not to mention FSU has one of the best big-play offenses in the country. The Seminoles come in at No. 1 in plays of 20-plus yards (32), while the Demon Deacons are tied for No. 112 with 23 plays of 20-plus yards allowed.

FSU Offensive coordinator/offensive line Coach Alex Atkins praised Wake Forest’s defense for how fast they play.

“They are sound. They are running 100 miles an hour,” Atkins said. “There is not a lot of hesitation on what they’re doing, which allows them to play faster so you got to make sure you execute.

“Our details have to show up on the football (field). Making sure we are not missing, because if you make a mistake and get behind, it can hurt you against those good, sound defenses. Last year, we turned the ball over too many times.

“We’ve got to make sure the first thing we do is own the football. They present some challenges because it looks the same.”

GAME INFORMATION

Who: FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (3-1, 0-1)

When/where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM.

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @CarterKarels on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY on Twitter; @jackgwilliams on Twitter

Reach Carter Karels at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @CarterKarels. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.