Can Oregon Women’s basketball be a better team with less proven talent?

Oregon Women’s basketball Coach Kelly Graves summarized the Ducks’ 2021-22 season, which ended with a loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as having “inconsistencies” in effort, production, leadership and coaching and a void of an alpha personality.

The Ducks open this season searching for answers to those issues and having to replace many of their key players. Oregon lost its best player, three of its top five scorers, its two best rebounders and rim protectors, its best interior and perimeter defenders, four of its top five three-point shooters and one of its best distributors.

Even so, Graves believes No. 20 Oregon, which opens the season against Northwestern at 3 pm at Matthew Knight Arena, hasn’t become a less talented group despite losing Nyara Sabally, Sedona Prince, Maddie Scherr and Sydney Parrish, among others.

“We lost some good players,” Graves said. “Obviously losing Sedona is a big part of it; she’s such a skilled and talented player. But I like our team. I don’t think we’ve taken a step back talent-wise. Others now have more of an opportunity to play. I really like this group. I think we’ve got more than enough talent. I like where we’re at. I think people are going to maybe sleep on us a little bit, which I think can be a good thing.”

The Ducks will rely on guards Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao, both preseason all-Pac-12 selections, to produce in the box score and in intangibles. Although they’ve spent less time on the court together during preseason practices and last week’s exhibition against Carroll College, Rogers and Paopao are “the engine,” as Graves put it, and Rogers has taken on a more prominent role.

“She is being a lot more vocal,” Graves said. “She’s doing that on the court. She’s made greater strides in that area than anyone that we have. We encouraged her to do it. She realized that we need it. She knew we were deficient in that area. She’s tried to step up and that’s a smart player.”

Rogers, who is Oregon’s leading returning scorer (14.3 points) and rebounder (4.2), said the experience of losing to Belmont in double-overtime in the NCAA Tournament and the overhauled roster caused her to want to lead the group.

“I realized that things have to be done and in order for people to do their job I have to do mine first,” Rogers said. “I didn’t ever think that I would talk because I didn’t want to. But now things have to be done; I’m one of the best players on the team. People follow the best players so I knew that, ‘OK, you’re needed, you’re wanted. Now you got to go, you got to lead.’”

The Ducks will be carried by their guards, but their biggest area of ​​uncertainty is in the post, where the departures of Sabally and Prince leave a huge void. Sophomore Phillipina Kyei and freshman Kennedy Basham, who didn’t play her senior year of high school due to surgery on both of her ankles, are UO’s only centers.

“It for sure sucks losing Sedona because we really needed her this year, but now I have to step up so I’m super excited,” Basham said. “It gives me a chance to play a bigger role this year that I wasn’t expecting.”

They’ll be tested immediately against Northwestern’s Courtney Shaw, who averaged 10.0 rebounds last season.

Oregon added a Veteran in Arizona State transfer Taya Hanson, who will be a Weapon on the wing and bring a defensive intensity UO lacks.

“We can be amazing offensively,” Hanson said, “but we can also disrupt teams and make them not want to play us.”

The first of what will likely be five Power 5 nonconference games will be an immediate test for a smaller and less experienced Oregon team that Graves believes is “in a much different and better situation than we were at any point last year.”