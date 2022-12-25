Can NFL players participate in Fantasy football?

It’s no secret that NFL players are forbidden from gambling and any other competition that involves direct payment as an outcome. However, there is still a degree of confusion on whether or not pro players are allowed to draft their teams in Fantasy football.

Are NFL players allowed to play fantasy football?

The answer is yes, but they are not allowed to earn considerable sums of money. As long as they are not earning above the limit set in $250, they are permitted to play. However, this rule not only applies to players, but to all NFL personnel including the coaches, executives, and any other staff members of an NFL team.

“NFL Personnel may not accept prizes with a value in excess of Two Hundred Fifty Dollars ($250) in any Fantasy football game. This Prohibition is intended to avoid any appearance of impropriety which may result from participation in Fantasy football games by individuals perceived to have an unfair advantage due to their preferential access to information.“

Does the NFL policy on Fantasy football make sense?

Despite the NFL having established a difference between the two, many people still find it difficult to understand why gambling is banned and Fantasy is allowed, if, in essence, they both lead to the possibility of making money.

Someone please make it make sense. Every NFL commercial is for some form of gambling, from DraftKings to FanDuel to even Fantasy Football. yet the NFL is suspending NY Jets wide receiver Coach Miles Austin one year for betting on other sports? What in the Fraggle Rock F***? pic.twitter.com/UDg8szfzvL — Jon Allred (@AllredtheGiant) December 23, 2022

To be clear, the NFL’s policy says: “Fantasy football games and League or Club-sponsored skills competitions (eg, racquetball tournaments, ‘Club Olympics’ events) for prizes generally are not considered to be gambling or a gambling-related activity, provided that there is no wagering on the outcome.“

How many players draft a team?

Each year, the number of players who get engaged in Fantasy football rises. According to NFL Fantasy Football Reporter Adam Caplan, about a quarter of the players he had interviewed have admitted to playing fantasy. Meanwhile, the phenomenon game is still a taboo for players as it is very much socially associated with gambling, and many of them remain reluctant to be criticized or risk their jobs. “Rarely do I hear anyone say they participate in it,” said Panthers CB Teddy Williams.

On the other hand, the Dallas Cowboys Ken Bishop, who was asked by bleacher report to give an estimated number, guessed 50 percent of NFL players actively play Fantasy football. “I think people play but don’t talk about it,” he added. Behind closed doors, however, the number of players who have drafted a team rises exponentially. “I got addicted,” RB Albert Young admitted in a statement.