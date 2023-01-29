Can Michael Phelps make an Olympic return with golf?

Phelps is recognized as the Greatest Olympian of all time after dominating the sport of swimming for more than a decade.

Since making his Olympic debut in 2000 at the age of 15 as the youngest male swimmer since Ralph Flanagan in 1932, Phelps has amassed 23 Olympic gold medals, 14 more than the second-most successful athlete at the Olympics.

Phelps retired in 2016 and has since taken time to pursue a variety of interests, including a sport he has fancied since his swimming years: golf.

Over the years, he has pursued his interest and played on many tours across the country. It seems as though golfing is more than just a hobby; Phelps is pretty good at the sport!