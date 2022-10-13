Can Iowa State football snap its first three-game skid in six years?

AMES – The situation is the same, but the circumstances are vastly different for Iowa State.

The last time the Cyclones were mired in a three-game losing streak, they were a football program without an identity. They had a new Coach who vowed to reverse the program’s downward trajectory but had yet to show much in the way of progress.

Yes, Iowa State has come a long way since Matt Campbell’s first season in 2016, with five straight Bowl games, a Big 12 title game appearance and a Fiesta Bowl Championship on the resume. This is a very different organization six years later.

Here the Cyclones are, though, sitting on their first three-game losing streak since Campbell’s debut ahead of this weekend’s matchup at No. 24 Texas (11 a.m.; ABC).

Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell and his Cyclone football players will try to end a three-game losing streak Saturday at Texas.

Cyclone coaches, players ‘staying the course’

“It’s a good challenge for us,” Campbell said Tuesday. “As a coach, you’re kind of used to that veteran-ness in some of those key areas over the course of the last four or five years. Now, you (have) some new guys who are growing in their roles.

“One of the best things I’ve seen from our coaching staff so far is they’ve done a great job staying the course, staying poised and really doing a great job teaching our young guys.”

