Can I Play Golf On My Own?

Golf is an individual pursuit. Unless you’re an elite player with a caddy, you head out onto the course without assistance. Standing on the first tee, it’s just you, a bag of sticks and a, seemingly, very, very small ball. It’s a great appeal of the challenge – you are in control of your Sporting Destiny for the day. You have the chance to succeed even if, more often than not, you will fail.

Effectively then, you play golf alone every time you go out. But not really – Most days, you’ll have your trusty playing partners with you, willing you on to hit good shots and play well… Yeah right.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button