Can I Play Golf In Trainers?

Among those who don’t play the game, golf still has an unfair reputation for stuffiness and unnecessary authoritarianism. Back in the second half of the 20th Century, many Clubs in this country were run by the type of chap who boasted an impressive moustache, had once been the proud owner of a swagger stick and had led a division at El Alamein. They didn’t get to where they were by tolerating sloppy dressing, I can tell you.

50-years ago, the sight of Trainers in a golf club was a very rare one indeed and recorded instances between 1950 and 1980 induced an average of two heart-attacks and 1.6 cases of severe choking on bread and butter pudding.

All Things Change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button