Can Dolphins halt slide against Bills? Will the Jaguars prevail over the Cowboys?

The first meeting between these two teams was a doozy. How, then, can the Bills be a touchdown favorite?

Well, the Dolphins have hit some serious speed bumps in the past two weeks. Tua Tagovailoa has displayed accuracy issues, while Mike McDaniel’s offense has cooled, following four straight games of 30-plus points with a pair of 17-point efforts. That total made sense against San Francisco’s top-ranked defense in Week 13, but there’s little reason to fall short of 20 points against the Chargers’ bottom-third defense.

So, what’s the issue in Miami? Well, injuries to tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson (the latter is now on injured reserve) didn’t help. Nor did the (undoubtedly related) disappearance of a running game that was just starting to look strong enough to potentially turn the Dolphins into a Super Bowl contender. But despite all of this negativity, there’s something about a rivalry rematch that makes me think recent results are going to land by the wayside.

Back in Week 3, Miami so frustrated the Bills that Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey went viral for slamming the table in the coaches’ booth repeatedly at the end of the game. Buffalo will be seeking revenge, no doubt, but the Dolphins also should have just enough Desperation to even things out.

I don’t necessarily guarantee Miami will win this game, but I certainly expect things to be close. And if the Dolphins are truly contenders, they’ll find a way to get the job done, sending a much-needed statement to the rest of the AFC. If not, well, I’ll be wrong, which certainly wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened in this space this season.