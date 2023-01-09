Can-do attitude: Brandt, The Arc helps those with disabilities share their gifts | News, Sports, Jobs

As a 7-year-old Dutch Hill resident, Maria Brandt learned her first lesson about including others from a neighbor who insisted her daughter join in kickball and other outdoor games being played by neighborhood children.

Brandt said her neighbor’s admonition “resonated with me that we have to treat everyone the same. We can’t be looking down on them because they have limitations. As we embraced her, we realized she was a good kickball player — that girl had a leg.”

That lesson on embracing others has carried forward into her work at The Arc of Blair County, Brandt said, where for the past 19 years she has advocated for people with intellectual, developmental or cognitive disabilities.

As executive director of The Arc, Brandt said her purpose is to learn from people with disabilities and help them “have the best life that they can.”

“We have a tendency in all societies and all cultures to treat them ‘less than,’ as if there is something wrong, when actually they have so many gifts to share with us,” she said.

The Arc, a privately funded nonprofit that receives no government funding, offers its services free of charge to all ages thanks to donations, fundraising and grants, she said.

Hands-on experiences

Arc member Christina Polito of Altoona participates in the ukulele, African drumming and cooking classes.

“I like trying different things,” Polito said.

While she really enjoys all the programs, Polito said “I love cooking classes.”

During a friendly cooking competition, she handled the chopping duties for her group.

“We had so many minutes to prepare an appetizer, main dish and a dessert from ingredients they gave us in a bag,” she recalled. She and her partners prepared a fruit cup, egg omelet with cheese and peppers, and a layered chocolate dessert.

Polito also enjoys the woodworking classes where they have made book shelves, a tool caddy, a chalk/note board and other items.

“It’s challenging because we get to use the tools by ourselves. But if you want someone to help, they are there. I do it by myself,” she said, adding she likes to use hammers, screwdrivers and especially saws.

Such hands-on experiences are examples of ways Brandt expands beyond the typical arts and crafts programming.

“One of our big mantras here at The Arc is don’t do for them. They can do for themselves,” Brandt said. “Our job is to assist or be a Coach if they need us to guide a little bit.”

When she first offered a craft class involving broken glass, Brandt received some pushback as support people and parents feared injuries.

“We have this tendency to not have the Patience and then we do for them way too much,” Brandt said.

“So in everything that we do here, we take away the disability,” she said. “I want them to show me first. They have to ask for help.”

When someone says, “I can’t do this,” Brandt comes back with “Let’s see if you can’t.”

“I have them try it,” she said.

The key is to break complex tasks into steps and build skills, self-confidence and independence.

“We don’t push them into it. We build up to that level. They learn through experience,” she said.

See the person

In addition to African drumming, The Arc also has a chorus and a ukulele club. All three are available to perform in the community.

“They thrive on it,” Brandt said. “They practice for a reason, so we’d like people who have a program or a banquet…we are willing to perform for free.”

When Hired by the board of directors in 2005, Brandt said she acknowledged that she didn’t come from a clinical or “system” background, but had the business acumen needed to lead the nonprofit.

Brandt said the board “took a leap of faith” in hiring her.

“I wasn’t already working with people with disabilities. I haven’t gone through the ropes. But I had a business background, and they needed that as well,” she said.

Brandt said she didn’t focus on the fact that the program was geared towards people with disabilities.

“That never is my focus,” she said. “I tell everyone — if I’ve said it once I’ve said it a thousand times — take away the disability and see the person. And give them a chance.”

Bruno DeGol, president of The Arc board, said Brandt is “invaluable.”

“I don’t know if The Arc would be around if Maria wasn’t there. She runs that place. She would be very difficult to replace,” they said.

Freedom to help

In the late 1960s, board members for The Arc voted not to accept government funding, which gives it freedom to fight for members’ rights.

“We are here to advocate, and it’s hard to fight for (members’) rights when they are sending you a check every month,” DeGol said.

That freedom also extends to the families of the 240 Arc members.

Services provided by The Arc are free and its advocacy efforts happen on the micro and macro scale — from helping individuals at adult team meetings or taking a bus to Harrisburg to educate Legislators on its mission of giving rights and dignity to all human beings, Brandt said .

Advocacy is “the backbone of what the Arc does. Most people are very surprised to discover that The Arc of Blair County isn’t funded through the government (Center for Medicaid Services or the state). This is liberating to many families because we do not have all the paperwork and red tape that most agencies require before families receive assistance.”

Membership isn’t required to receive services, she said, but it helps with communication, advocacy and educational efforts.

Saying no to government funding also allows Brandt the freedom to do what she feels is best, without any financial repercussions.

“She does what she feels is best for the member,” DeGol said. “She’s able to explain why and fight against a policy.”

Her non-clinical background has proven to be her strength.

“I often say to them, ‘why can’t we do it this way’ and they say, ‘because of regulations.’ I am so glad we don’t accept government money because it frees us up to think creatively and think outside the box,” Brandt said.

Brandt is The Arc’s only full-time employee and is joined by five part-time workers, including two employees who have disabilities.

She has become a valued resource in and outside of the Blair County region, DeGol said, and is often contacted by other Arcs for assistance.

Giving hope, inspiration

Through the years, Brandt has experimented with different offerings.

She tried holding support groups for parents of Arc members, for instance, but found they weren’t really needed.

“The (support) derives naturally,” she said, adding that formally holding support groups could sometimes turn negative.

“We wanted to make sure we were picking people up and giving them hope and inspiration,” Brandt said.

Christina Polito’s mother, Betty Polito, described The Arc as being “like one big family” and praised Brandt’s leadership and understanding.

“Maria is phenomenal and top-notch,” Betty Polito said. “We the parents have developed friendships through our children with disabilities. It’s a special bonding.”

The Arc members motivate Brandt to devise new programming and fundraisers.

The Arc is self-sustaining — one of the few in the state — and holds several large fundraisers throughout the year. It also accepts in-kind donations of everything from pens to frying pans for the cooking classes.

“I’m not ashamed or embarrassed to ask,” Brandt said. “That’s how we do it. We really watch our money.”

The Arc partners with the Altoona Sunrise Rotary Club in one of its largest fundraisers — The Becky Sheetz Memorial Golf Tournament. The outing benefits both The Arc and Special Olympics.

Other big events are a Biennial art show and a “cash bash.”

“Arc members make art and hold a reception where bids are taken for pieces,” Brandt explained. Having people buy their art makes The Arc artists feel good, she said, adding “They do nice work.”

Brandt said her favorite part of the job is being with Arc members who “keep my Mindset fresh and keep me energized.”

“I learn so much about my job, about life, through The Arc members,” she said. “It makes me feel so good helping other people. It’s what drives me.”

The Brandt file

Name: Maria Brandt

Residence: Altoona

Family: Husband, Joe; adult children, Connor, Maryssa and Jonah

Education: Altoona Area High School

Employment: The Arc of Blair County: 2005-present

Community service: Altoona Sunrise Rotary, former member AMBUCS, former chair of the Blair County Chamber Non Profit Businesses

Awards and honors: Women in Business 2021 Non-Profit Leaders; Blair County Chamber Athena Award, 2019; Wise Woman, 2016

