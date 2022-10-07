Can Dallas’ best-kept urban art secret, coming Oct. 15, be the spark Pleasant Grove needs?

Alongside the high walls of a half-mile-long concrete drainage ditch in the heart of Pleasant Grove, I found Dallas’ best-kept urban art secret.

Mural after mural, many of them 15 feet tall and spray-painted in startlingly brilliant colors. Surreal motifs and whimsical fancy. Superheroes and cartoon characters. Tributes to artists and community members.

This open-air gallery is unlike anything I’ve ever seen locally — and a Dynamite example of City Hall supporting a first-of-a-kind public art project in Dallas’ most-overlooked neighborhood.

Artist Khadafy “DAP” Branch, who has long called Pleasant Grove home, is the Genius behind “The Walls.”

DAP at “The Walls” in Pleasant Grove, where he’s been painting for 13 years. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

For 13 years, DAP has quietly created 40 or so aerosol-art murals inside this three-sided culvert. Whenever he sends out the message “I’ve got a wall,” invited artists come to paint alongside him.

All of North Texas now has the chance to traipse down a short ramp off Lake June Road and walk this joyful Wonderland of Spy vs. Spy, the Smurfs, Style/Star Wars, the Cheech Wizards and far more Complicated images that no words can describe .

A Treasure Trove for the Instagrammers and Tiktokers among us, The Walls is poised to be what Pleasant Grove has long yearned for: An arts asset for its Residents and a draw to bring in those who know nothing about this part of the city.

DAP, with a big assist from council member Jaime Resendez and the city’s Office of Arts and Culture, will host three days of mural painting and, on Oct. 15, the family-friendly Styles Fest.

Joining DAP will be artists he handpicked from as far away as New York and California.

“There’s so much negativity when people mention the Grove,” he told me. “That comes from outside people and it’s just wrong. “That’s why I want my art here.”

Like DAP, I have a strong loyalty to Pleasant Grove, a community often misrepresented in the news and misunderstood by those who don’t live here.

This part of southeast Dallas still feels much like it did when I bought my first home on the Grove’s edge in the ’80s — a blending of hardworking blue-collar folks, retirees who had raised their children here and a smattering of us Yuppies who, like today, were priced out of homeownership across most of the city.

Tucked away south of Bruton Road and east of CF Hawn Freeway, Pleasant Grove still feels Invisible and a world away from the rest of Dallas.

Resendez hopes The Walls might be the spark that changes that.

In this piece of the He-Man Wall, DAP painted the character at the top and two other artists, both of whom will be at Styles Fest, created the names underneath. (Sharon Grigsby)

He and Priscilla Rice, the former District 5 arts and culture commissioner who recently became Resendez’s park board appointee, have run a lot of interference for DAP at City Hall. Yet they say he deserves all the credit for what’s about to happen here.

Like many artists, DAP has a day job, quality control in the auto industry, but he pours his passion — and his paycheck — into this urban art and the space in which it resides. Most recently, he’s been working around the clock to buff blank concrete walls in anticipation of Styles Fest.

As we sidestepped the Remnants of Elam Creek, which occasionally flows along the culvert’s wide concrete floor, the Samuell High School Graduate talked about every mural.

Visitors will first encounter a Pleasant Grove-specific piece, with faces of the community, Dallas Police and Fire-Rescue shields, and mascots of the local schools.

“Welcome to The Grove … You can love your neighborhood without lovin’ poverty,” the mural proclaims.

The largest production, done by DAP in 2018, is the 50-yard-long mural based on the Japanese anime Dragon Ball Z.

Not far from that is the ThunderCats homage, created in July by DAP and well-known out-of-towners Summer “Vida” Munoz from California, Alexander Bacon from Toronto, Adam “Pilot” Socie from Houston and New York’s Enrique “Part” Torres.

As an old-schooler myself, I appreciated the Haunted house leprechaun wall, which DAP did with two Elders in the aerosol art community — Butch 2 from New York and Eric “Cre8″ Walker from LA.

In the corner of the piece is the inscription “3 black artists, 3 generations, 3 different styles, one goal. Each one teaches one.”

A few of the murals commemorate young people from Pleasant Grove who died in recent years. One of them is Ana-Alecia Ayala, whom DAP graduated with and whose “Juju on That Beat” viral video — an impromptu dance party she held during some of her sickest Chemotherapy days — became an inspiration for many cancer patients.

DAP grew up just a street away from where he paints today and, as a young teen in the 1990s, first did street painting under a bridge on Lake June. “I wasn’t involved in gangs,” he said, “but I was a big Tupac Shakur fan and tagging whatever he was saying in videos.”

As he got older, he studied books about spray-can art, fought through dial-up internet access to do research and watched the work of Pleasant Grove native Ricky Angeles, whom DAP considers his “mentor from afar.”

A detail from one of the about 40 murals that DAP has curated in “The Walls” art walk in Pleasant Grove. (Sharon Grigsby)

When Dallas Water Utilities renovated the Elam Creek drainage culvert in 2010, DAP began to use its steep walls “as my own little personal art gallery.”

For better or worse, nobody seemed to care — until Resendez was elected in 2019.

Resendez had long been exposed to street murals through his brother, Ernesto, who attended Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. He also understood the impact art can have on the lives of people of all ages.

When DAP, who knew Ernesto, agreed to show Resendez his “art studio,” the then-freshman council member was so blown away that he encouraged Rice to invite him to her first community engagement meeting.

The artist showed up, despite being none too sure he wanted to engage with local government. But Resendez put his credibility on the line to persuade City Hall to support the project — not throw DAP out of the space or paint over his work.

“This project uplifts everyone who has seen it,” Rice told me. “This community deserves beautiful things, just like elsewhere in Dallas.”

For now, DAP, who is both the primary artist and The Walls’ loving caretaker, keeps the Lake June gate locked to deter unwanted tagging. Earlier this summer, someone marred a long swath of the murals with a single unbroken line of spray paint, which has taken DAP weeks to repair.

From left, City Council member Jaime Resendez, DAP and Priscilla Rice, the former District 5 arts and culture appointee who helped bring this art walk to life. (Rebecca Slezak / Staff Photographer)

DAP hopes for a day when other artists can submit ideas and potentially get spots on the concrete canvases still available along the culvert. Resendez looks forward to a time when the space is open regularly for community members to access.

Every time DAP leads a tour of the space, young and old come away exceedingly jazzed.

One of those is Dr. Ricardo Rodriguez, who is both the Assistant director at Dallas College, Pleasant Grove Center and chairman of the Southeast Dallas Chamber of Commerce.

As an Educator for 22 years, he understands how important arts and culture are in the development of children and students — and, in the long term, in the entire community.

“This is that one little but important step in infusing arts into southeast Dallas,” Dr. Rodriguez told me.

A big part of his work with the southeast Dallas chamber involves development in this part of the city. He believes an environment that can attract younger residents will also lure more types of employers.

“Having these murals and showcasing them, it starts planting that seed so people know arts and culture are available in southeast Dallas,” Dr. Rodriguez said.

While Resendez focuses on the many big needs of his district — especially better infrastructure and more housing options — he told me he doesn’t want to lose sight of important smaller wins like The Walls.

They hope the public art project will prompt visitors to do more exploring in Pleasant Grove, especially its great Mexican restaurants and the walking trails in the adjacent Great Trinity Forest.

Resendez also sees DAP as symbolic of the talent and passion that thrives unnoticed in Pleasant Grove.

“This is one way we live out our equity promises,” he said, “to make sure our community has access to resources and opportunity to reach their full potential.”

HOW TO SEE ‘THE WALLS’

Entry is at 7321 Lake June Road. Additional parking is available across the street at the Pleasant Grove Branch Library.

10 am to 7 pm Oct. 14: Art walk will be open to the public to tour existing art as about 30 artists work on final mural sketches.

Noon Thu 5 pm Oct. 15: Art walk opens again as artists paint their murals as part of Styles Fest, which will also include family activities, food vendors and music on the lot adjacent to the entrance.

10 am to 7 pm Oct. 16: Only the artists will be allowed into the space as they finish their work.