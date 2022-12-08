Can Cactus star Will Galvan finally win that elusive HS football championship?

Will Galvan might touch the ball 30 times Friday night when Glendale Cactus plays Gilbert Higley for the 5A state high school football championship at Sun Devil Stadium.

But Higley will have to search for him on almost every play.

He could be at wide receiver. In the slot. At running back. Playing quarterback.

Can Cactus star Will Galvan finally win that elusive HS football championship?

“We’re going to move him all around,” Coach Brian Belles said. “He’s playing everywhere at all times, and you never know where he’s going to be. And when he’s going to be there. And he plays the whole game at cornerback, too.”

In the 26-18 quarterfinal win over Defending 5A Champion Phoenix Horizon, Galvan played some quarterback with starter Rudy Gonzales. But Galvan never threw a pass. But, wow, did he run — 232 yards on 23 carries. And, oh yeah, playing wide receiver in the game, Galvan caught two touchdown passes from Gonzales.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button