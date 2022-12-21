Can Auston Matthews catch Connor McDavid atop the NHL’s goal-scoring leaderboard?

By his standards, Auston Matthews has had a relatively pedestrian start to the 2022–23 regular season.

Of course, he’s one of only three active NHLers with a 60-goal campaign under his belt. But he’s barely on pace through 40 through the first 33 games of this season, despite the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Positioning near the top of the Atlantic Division.

Matthews stumbled out of the gate in October with two goals in his first nine games. Since then, he has a much more Matthews-like total of 15 goals in 24 games, which would put him on pace for 51 over a full 82-game schedule.

He’s been even better of late, racking up eight goals and 17 points in his last 11 contests. Better yet, his most recent goal — a Snipe against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday — was his third game-winner of the season (and his first since November 5).

It feels a little strange to say a player is within “striking distance” of the NHL’s goal-scoring lead when he’s 11 behind the player in first place. But, as we all know, Matthews is capable of scoring 11 goals in a two-week span. Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid is way, way, way up there at 28 goals, but he’s also shooting at nearly twice the clip.

McDavid has scored on a career-best 21.2 percent of his shots through his first 33 games of the season. Now, if anyone is capable of suddenly sustaining a pace like that, it’s Connor McDavid. But Matthews is way down at 11.4 percent in the early goings. Despite averaging three fewer minutes than McDavid on a per-game basis, Matthews has already taken 17 more shots on goal this season. Something has to give!

Matthews was back at his sniping best as the Maple Leafs played host to the Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday evening, taking a feed from Rasmus Sandin and firing a power-play bullet from distance past Bolts goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy just 1:01 into the second. period

Sandin picked up the primary assist on what would ultimately be his final shift of the game (he left with a neck injury and did not return). Mitch Marner also recorded a helper on Matthews’ 17th of the year.