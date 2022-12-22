Can Austin Step Up to Create a World-Class Art Scene?

When Ellsworth Kelly’s “Austin” opened at the Blanton Museum of Art in 2018, The New York Times declared “the presence of Kelly almost instantly transforms [Austin] into an important art destination, the kind of place people make pilgrimages to.” While the Monumental work put Austin on the international map and museum attendance picked up (from 140,000 to 200,000 annual visitors), the city still lags behind Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio as a major visual arts hub.

Sure, we get world-class art at the Blanton, but when it comes to blockbuster exhibitions like the “Monet to Matisse” show in Houston last year, we miss out. Now that we’re a fast-growing city with all this “new money” (Forbes‘ World Billionaires List says we have nine billionaires!), that should change, right?

“This is something we’ve been talking about for years and years, and no one has found a satisfactory solution to this problem,” says Matt Rebholz, an artist, educator, and original member of the ICOSA art collective who has lived in Austin since 2005. He and others in the visual arts community point to Austin being at a disadvantage because of its historically smaller size, modest wealth, and lack of older institutions. As Rebholz puts it, Austin “kind of missed the boat” when philanthropy became fashionable around the turn of the century and cities were building museums—the oldest in Texas being the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, founded in 1892, followed by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (1900) and the Dallas Museum of Art (1903). By comparison, Austin’s major art institution, the Blanton, was founded in 1963 as a university art museum, albeit one with an impressive collection. Its role as the community art institution developed when it moved into its current complex in 2006.

In terms of collectors, Austin has never had the likes of a John and Dominique de Menil, the oil-rich European couple who arrived in Houston in the 1940s and began to build a massive collection. “They were really the people who brought a more Cosmopolitan Sensibility about the art world to Houston,” says Pete Gershon, art historian and curator at the Orange Show.

The other cities have also built walkable art and museum districts. Austin does not have a designated arts district, and good luck finding real estate to develop one around the Blanton, the Bullock across the street, and the Contemporary Austin further south on Congress. So, generational investment, longstanding endowments, wealthy collectors, art districts—those other cities simply have the infrastructure for world-class art.

The truth is, up until the tech boom, Austin was just a middle-class town. “Even the ‘old money’ people didn’t have a lot of money per se. They had Legacy and reputation, but it was never about tons and tons of cash,” says independent curator Annette DiMeo Carlozzi, who served as head curator at the Blanton from 1996 to 2014.

And you need cash. Major exhibitions at the Blanton cost between $200,000 and $500,000, depending on the type of show. Specific requirements range from adequate space and security to climate control and insurance. Plus, if art is loaned, there’s the shipping and handling costs. “We have one of the only venues in Austin that is at the level that can support these exhibitions, because they do come with a lot of needs,” says Blanton director Simone Wicha.

All this adds up to Austin having a long way to go before it can compete with other places, although efforts have been made. In the ’80s, Voters approved a referendum to build a home for the Austin Museum of Art. Then, the economy tanked and the city council shelved the idea. The museum tried showcasing big-name artists in a downtown office tower, but it ultimately closed and was folded into what became the Contemporary Austin.

Carlozzi has an alternate theory about why it failed: “I don’t think Austin is all about the big names,” she says, explaining that the city has always attracted the kind of person who is “independent, quirky, interested in new ideas and new experiences, and doesn’t care so much about stuff.” That may be changing with the arrival of tech money, but she believes that Sensibility carries over to the newcomers. It continues at the ground level, where the art scene remains vibrant with DIY spaces like the Shed pop-up gallery and initiatives like the East Austin Art District’s Third Thursday gallery tours.

As a glimmer of hope, there is a future Menil in our midst in 75-year-old David Booth, who seeks to publicly open his 56-acre estate on Lake Austin that houses more than 200 sculptures by the likes of Pablo Picasso, Auguste Rodin, and Jeff Koons. And Wicha says she’s met new people who are interested in getting involved at the museum level. “They’re coming from communities where they have robust arts and cultural organizations,” she says, “and they’re trying to figure out the landscape and where their philanthropy will be.”

Until then, the Blanton looks to the future, including the opening of its revamped grounds and a public mural by Carmen Herrera at its 60th anniversary Gala in April. Wicha is optimistic that the new look will elevate the museum’s presence. “The way that Kelly put us on the map internationally in the art world,” she says, “my feeling about this grounds project is that it will have a similar impact in the community.” We’ll see if the community responds in kind.

The Big Picture

A glimpse at the resources and funds necessary for a top-notch museum collection.

$150,000: Estimated cost for construction, framing, lighting, and painting for a major installation.

21,000: Approximate number of pieces in the Blanton’s collection.

500,000: Approximate number of pieces in the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’s collection.

13: Number of visual arts Museums in the Austin metro area.

$1.6 billion: Endowment for the Museum of Fine Art, Houston in 2020-2021.