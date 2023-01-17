Camren Wynter’s assertiveness, Big Ten parity and more

Micah Shrewsberry knew that Camren Wynter was well-established when he joined the Penn State men’s basketball team from Drexel over the summer. Wynter’s resume featured 1,657 points, 577 assists, 493 rebounds, three All-CAA teams, a conference tournament MVP and plenty more.

But Wynter still faced a tough adjustment. First, there was the leap in play from the Dragons in the CAA to the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten. But then he also had to learn how to play under Shrewsberry after spending his entire college career under Drexel’s Zach Spiker.

Wynter has had some quiet games this season. He was scoreless in Penn State’s upset win at Illinois last month. He scored just three points in the loss to Purdue last weekend in his return to Philadelphia. But Wynter bounced back with an assertive performance in the 85-66 win over Indiana last week with eight points and six assists.

That type of performance is what Shrewsberry thinks Wynter can bring to Penn State as it continues its Big Ten grind at Wisconsin on Tuesday.

“I mean, dude scored 1,600 points [before] he got here,” Shrewsberry said Monday afternoon. “But sometimes it’s hard when you go from something and you’re really comfortable, and now you come to something that’s brand new, and it’s different. Maybe the way I Coach is different than how Coach Spiker coaches at Drexel and how we do things and how we want things. Sometimes it takes a little bit of time to figure that out, and while you’re doing that, you forget what makes you really good.”

Wynter has started 16 of 17 games this season, and he’s averaging 27.4 minutes per game. In that time on the court, he’s averaging 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.7% on 3-pointers.

Wynter’s role has changed. Instead of constantly playing with the ball in his hands, he’s playing off of the ball more as a guard Jalen Pickett orchestrates the offense. He’s still giving Pickett a break and giving opposing defenses different looks at various points, but Wynter is still doing something different.

“I would just say I’m just trying to do what I can to help our team win, whether that’s being aggressive going to the basket or being aggressive on the defensive end,” Wynter said Monday. “I just want to be a guy that I bring a different level of competitiveness to this team. I think that’s just what I’m trying to do and grow in my role at.”

Wynter spent more time watching film with associate head coach Adam Fisher between the Purdue and Indiana games, Shrewsberry said, and the coaches discussed what they wanted from the player and where he could adjust his game.

Against Indiana, Shrewsberry saw a more aggressive version of Wynter on the Offensive end, and defensively, he saw a player who was able to hassle the Indiana freshman star Jalen Hood-Schifino. He’ll face a similar matchup at Wisconsin in guard Chucky HepburnShrewsberry said.

Shrewsberry acknowledged that it can be difficult for a player to feel out his new Coach and what he’s looking for and when it’s OK to go off-script. Wynter is learning, Shrewsberry said, and it’s starting to show up on game days.

“I want you to execute offensively what we need to get done,” Shrewsberry said. “[I] also don’t want you to be a robot, so I want you to go make plays when it’s time to go make plays. So there’s a balancing act of like, ‘Man, we’re supposed to be doing this, but this guy’s guarding me this way. Should I break this off and go try and score? Should I do this?’ If he gets out of his own head, I think thinking hurts us all, especially the ones that aren’t as smart. I’m not saying Cam’s not smart, but I’m not, so thinking really hurts me. He’s probably thinking too much instead of just hoopin’.”

Shrewsberry Highlights B1G parity

Earlier this month, Shrewsberry was asked about looking forward to Saturday’s game against Nebraska as a respite from a five-game stretch featuring Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, Indiana and Wisconsin, and Shrewsberry was quick to bring up when the Cornhuskers came into the Bryce Jordan Center and routed the Nittany Lions in their home finale last February.

The Big Ten is a grind, as Shrewsberry has said again and again. Here’s his length answer on the parity in the conference this year:

“Every night is a challenge. Purdue’s kind of put themselves head and shoulders above everybody right now, literally, with Zach [Edey] [Edey] in there. But everybody else is really fighting, really battling, really competing. There’s not a night where you’re like, ‘All right, we can take our foot off the gas tonight because this will be an easy win.’ As soon as you do that, Minnesota goes and beats Ohio State or whoever it may be. You’re gonna get beat if you’re not ready to play. If you don’t play the right way, if you don’t compete the right way, if you don’t have the right frame of mind, you’re gonna lose.

“The league’s always been really competitive, but where it is right now, it goes back to what I was talking about with Nebraska. I’ve been in the league for a long time. There were points and times in this league where you were like, all right, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota, they’re gonna be at the bottom. Northwestern, they’re gonna be at the bottom. You look at the standings right now, all of these teams are in the mix in the middle and winning games. So now, when do you catch your breath? You don’t. You catch it when we caught it when we had a weekend off. That’s when you catch your breath

“But you got to come every single night and be ready to play or you’re getting beat. And that’s a Testament to the coaching in this league, it’s a Testament to the players, the atmospheres that you’re going into. I’m watching Rutgers Yesterday and that place was unbelievable. I’m watching that game and how loud it was. I’m watching Nebraska on the road when Illinois went there, when Purdue was there, that place is unbelievable. Northwestern had a great crowd when they had [Illinois]. … They had a great crowd. You’re going into places. We’re gonna go into a Buzzsaw tomorrow night. Every place you go, the coaches are great, the atmosphere is great, and you gotta step up your game in this league this year. We, our players, our fans, Everybody’s gonna step up their game.”

The turnover battle looms large

Wisconsin ranks third in the Big Ten in turnover margin (3.63) and the Badgers have proven particularly adept at forcing turnovers by averaging 12.9 per game, which ranks sixth in the Big Ten. That number jumps up to 13.5 in Big Ten play. Only one of six league opponents has stayed under 10 turnovers against the Badgers, and that was Indiana’s in Saturday’s blowout win.

For its part, Penn State is only turning the ball over 8.6 times per game, which ranks last in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions have been able to protect the ball.

“That’s really important,” Shrewsberry said. “The thing where we don’t make up ground is we don’t get very many Offensive rebounds, so we can’t turn the basketball over because we need attempts. We need shot volume, we need an amount of field goal attempts so that’s our way of maximizing the attempts that we get. So it’s gonna be really important.”

Odds and ends

>> Wisconsin fell out of the AP Top 25 Poll ahead of Tuesday night’s game. The Badgers have lost three straight games, including their 63-45 defeat to Indiana on Saturday.

>> The Lone ranked Big Ten teams are No. 3 Purdue and No. 23 Rutgers. The Nittany Lions face the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, NJ, next Tuesday night.

>> Shrewsberry was asked about how he watches games casually: “I’m watching Rutgers and Ohio State just as a fan. I don’t have any hobbies. Basketball is my hobby, too, so I watch a lot of basketball as a fan. I picked up a lot of stuff, too. I’m watching the replay of Xavier and Marquette last night and I gotta get out of bed and go grab my notepad because I see a couple of things that can help us. But no, I’m a failure. I can tell you with 100% fact that I can unplug. I can definitely unplug and get away from it. You have to or you’re gonna drive yourself crazy. I’m a basketball fan. I don’t have anything else going on in my life — my family, and then I’ll watch hoops, and I enjoy it.”

>> Penn State lost its last visit to Wisconsin, 51-49, last February in one of the ugliest games the Nittany Lions played all season. Pickett reflected on how far the program has come since then: “I think this year we just have our identity. We know who we are. We know what we do. We shoot the ball, we try and guard. And we play small ball. I think we know what we need to do when we come in and we’re capable of doing that. And we also have already gone on the road and got a road win in the Big Ten. I think that’s big already to have that under your belt, so we know what type of environment we’re going in, most of the guys, to be able to get this win at Wisconsin.”

