Campus Conversation: Katie Pierson – UofSC News & Events

“In 2017, my Uncle sent me an off-brand Spikeball set called Slammo, and that’s when I first got into the sport. My dad and I liked it a lot, so we continued playing with the University of North Carolina club at Charlotte. When I first started playing Spikeball, I had been playing club soccer for around seven years. I ultimately chose to leave soccer behind and pursue Spikeball, simply because I had more fun playing it. This was a great choice for me because I started playing at a time when the sport was young and didn’t have an established Women’s game. This meant that I could become a top player as it developed. I also started playing it at 12 years old while most people playing were already college-aged, so I knew that when I reached that age I would already have over six years of skills built.

As one of the top athletes in the world in this sport, my experience has been very hot and cold, so to speak. At Spikeball tournaments, everyone knows how much it means to be a top player, which is very different from out in the real world where people don’t even know that Spikeball is a competitive sport. On another note, it means I have to take a lot of time to practice and travel to tournaments on weekends to continue to improve.

Before college, I always had my dad to help me with drills. Now that I’m in college, I have found another member of the Spikeball club to do drills with as well as to play games with at club practice.”

— Katie Piersonfreshman business major

Share this Story! Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about

Topics: Students