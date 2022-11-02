Camille Zimmerman Selected to USA Basketball 3×3 AmeriCup Roster

MIAMI – Columbia Women’s basketball alumna Camille Zimmerman ’18CC will represent Team USA in the 2022 FIBA ​​3×3 AmeriCup, which takes place Friday-Sunday at AT&T East Plaza at FTX Arena.

USA Basketball officially announced this year’s AmeriCup roster last week, which includes Zimmerman, Veronica Burton (Dallas Wings/Northwestern), Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever/Stanford) and NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever/Baylor). The head coach of the team is Jennifer Rizzotti, who is the current team president of the Connecticut Sun.

“This was my dream. I was secretly hoping that I didn’t sign Overseas so that I could be open just for this,” said Zimmerman, Columbia’s all-time leader in scoring (1,973) and rebounding (940). “I came to this camp last year as a practice player and didn’t make the team but now I’m here. I’m looking forward to the competition and playing alongside Veronica, Lexie and NaLyssa. We’ll leave on Monday, hopefully with a gold medal.”

305 We Come! 🇺🇸 The Women’s roster for the #3x3AmeriCup »» https://t.co/iUcLJlgPii pic.twitter.com/DBBGROuYUQ — USA Basketball 3×3 (@usab3x3) October 26, 2022

Zimmerman has prior experience with USA Basketball, being named to the 2021 FIBA ​​3×3 Women’s Series Montreal Stop roster. She’s been a member of the Force 10 3×3 and has played professionally Overseas since graduating from Columbia in 2018. Her European stops included time in Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

“The entire Columbia family is thrilled for Camille as she gets to represent USA Basketball,” said Columbia Women’s basketball head Coach Megan Griffith ’07CC, who coached Zimmerman during her junior and senior seasons. “She has earned every ounce of this opportunity and we can’t wait to see her representing our country on this international stage.”

Following the Qualifying draws on Thursday, the USA Women’s 3×3 AmeriCup Team begins competition on Friday when it takes on Brazil at 4:05 pm ET. The pool rounds take place Friday and Saturday, followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship on Sunday.

Fans can watch all of the 3×3 AmeriCup on the FIBA3x3 YouTube Channel.

