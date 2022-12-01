Cameroon vs Brazil: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Selecao can finish as group winners by making it 10 wins in a row when they face the African Nation

Cameroon face a difficult task of booking a place in the last 16 of the World Cup as they come up against Brazil on Friday.

The African side secured a 3-3 draw against Serbia to keep their hopes of progressing to the next round but must beat the group leaders to ensure they go through.

Cameroon vs Brazil latest odds

Cameroon are big underdogs to get the win in this match at odds of 13/2 (7.50) with bet365.

Brazil are the favorites to pick up three points at odds of 2/5 (1.40) while the draw is priced at 15/4 (4.75).

Cameroon vs Brazil first goal scorer odds

Gabriel Jesus and Guilherme Pedro are the favorites to open the scoring at 15/4 (4.75) while compatriots Vinicius Junior and Richarlison are both available at 11/2 (6.50).

Vincent Aboubakar was the Hero for Cameroon when he came off the bench to score and assist goals to earn a 3-3 draw against Serbia and he is the African side’s lowest-priced player to score the first goal of the game at 17/2 (9.50).

Cameroon vs Brazil preview

Cameroon are not in the best of form heading into this match.

They were bested by Switzerland in their first group stage match before coming back from 3-1 down to earn a valuable point.

They have not won any of their last six matches and will have to put an end to that run with a big win against the Selecao.

Brazil have not lost since July 2021, going 17 games without defeat.

Tite’s men have won each of their last nine and will be looking to secure the top spot in the group by beating Cameroon on Friday.

Cameroon vs Brazil tips and predictions

Cameroon have to come out to score against Brazil but the Selecao have considerable firepower, so Backing over 2.5 goals at odds of 8/11 (1.73) looks an appealing bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365