Cameron Tankersley Named SEC Men’s Golf Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss freshman Cameron Tankersley was recognized as the SEC Men’s Freshman Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Honor follows two weeks that saw Tankersley earn two top-15 finishes in his first tournaments as a Rebel.

The Dickson, Tennessee, native made a standout career debut for Ole Miss at the Badger Invitational (Sept. 11-13) and finished tied for 3rd. Tankersley shot a first round score of 69 (-3) and a second round score of 68 (-4). Due to unfortunate weather conditions, the tournament was shortened to 36 holes.

Tankersley led the Rebels in scoring throughout the entire tournament. Overall, he made seven birdies and an eagle to contribute to his low score. He rose five spots on the Leaderboard in the second round to give him his top-5 finish. Tankersley is the first Ole Miss freshman to earn a top-5 finish since Jackson Suber (2018-19).

Competing at SEC Match Play (Sept. 25-27), Tankersley came back from his first round score of 74 (+4) by making eight birdies in the second round to rise an astounding 43 spots on the Leaderboard and clinch a top-20 placement heading into the final round shooting his career-low 18 hole score of 63 (-7). The freshman ended his third round at 4-under and finished stroke play tied for 12th place with a score of 203 (-7).

Tankersley leads for the Rebels with a stroke average of 68.0 through two tournaments.

The SEC Awards Committee approved fall golf Players of the Week/Freshman of the Week when more than one team competes in a given week, compared to previous years where nominations were only given during the spring season.

Tankersley and the Rebels return to action October 3-5 for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

